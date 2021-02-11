Cases of burglary and drug possession were on the docket at McComb Municipal Court on Feb. 3.
Henry Campbell was charged with burglarizing a home on Louisiana Avenue on Jan. 2 and allegedly stealing a pressure washer and other items, said Judge Jwon Nathaniel.
Campbell was arrested Saturday and later released from McComb police custody on his own recognizance but is still being held on a separate county justice court charge.
Nathaniel set Campbell’s preliminary hearing for later this month.
In another case, defendant Damian Smith waived his scheduled preliminary hearing and requested having his $30,000 bond reduced. The prosecution did not object to his request.
The felony charge against Smith is possession of a controlled substance. His misdemeanor charges are DUI first, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no insurance and expired tag.
Nathaniel lowered Smith’s bond to $5,000 and bound all his charges over to grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.