McComb’s Walmart closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and won’t reopen until 7 a.m. Friday as the store gets sanitized.
A statement from the company didn’t say either way if the move was in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the store, and the company didn’t immediately respond to an email on Wednesday afternoon.
The closing “will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to serve the community once again,” company spokesman Charles Crowson said.
He said the store will continue to provide health screens, temperature checks, and face masks and gloves to employees.
Walmart recently required shoppers and employees to wear face masks.
“We will continue working closely with health officials and adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” Crowson said.
