McComb police are investigating a church burglary that occurred earlier this week.
Abundant Life Church on 24th Street was broken into, and miscellaneous items were taken from there either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, said Detective Delre Smith.
The break-in was reported to police Thursday morning. Detectives are still trying to determine with church staff what was taken.
Smith said a broken window was likely the point of entry.
