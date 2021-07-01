NAACP officials and others are calling for the resignation of a Pike County sheriff’s deputy for allegedly mocking the family of a homicide victim at a crime scene Monday.
At a Pike County supervisors meeting Wednesday, McComb NAACP Branch President Mamie Kettle criticized the behavior of deputy Kyle Huhn at the scene where a burned body, believed to be Derecus A. Conerly, was found outside Summit.
The body is currently at the Mississippi Crime Lab in Biloxi for DNA testing and an autopsy. Officials expect a preliminary report back by Friday or Monday at the latest.
Kettle also put out a news release calling for Huhn’s resignation.
A large crowd had gathered at the crime scene Monday, and people began filming their interactions on Facebook Live, leading to a video of Huhn that went viral. In the brief segment, the deputy pulls out his cell phone, smiles, opens his eyes wide and appears to mouth the words, “Say cheese.”
Kettle accused Huhn of “mocking the family.”
“We have an officer disrespecting a family that has just lost a family member,” she said.
Sheriff James Brumfield said Huhn has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
“We will be doing an internal investigation,” Brumfield said, adding he will release an update next week.
“Our concern right now is bringing to justice the perpetrators who committed this heinous crime.”
He said he has called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, state crime lab and FBI to assist in investigating Conerly’s death.
Kettle said people are also concerned about Huhn’s status.
“I personally had a husband who died from burns. I take it personally,” Kettle said.
“The community is really, really upset over this,” agreed Supervisor Sam Hall.
Board president Robert Accardo called the situation heartbreaking but said supervisors have no authority over the sheriff’s department.
Kettle said she understands that Huhn’s status is a personnel matter, but said the situatuion has reached the public eye.
“I highly respect Sheriff Brumfield,” Kettle said. “He knows that this is not an attack on him.”
Kettle said she is trying to keep things calm.
“Before we sent out the press releasee, this board room was going to be packed with people,” said Kettle, who was accompanied by Timeshia Hackett.
Hackett referred to the situation as “police misconduct.”
“It’s a community matter,” she said. “Right now the community is in an uproar.”
She asked Brumfield for a copy of his department’s policies and procedures, but he said he didn’t have one.
Contacted after the meeting, Huhn said he would like to defend himself but doesn’t consider it wise to comment at this time.
Here is the the text of Kettle’s press release issued Tuesday:
“It is with sorrowed hearts that we release this statement.
“The tragic events of the past few days culminating in the murder of one of Pike County’s young men and an unimaginable loss to his family has undoubtedly taken our community by storm.
“Derecus A. Conerly was first reported missing on Friday, June 25, 2021, by his family and friends. Since that time, his family along with our community kept a hopeful eye out for Derecus. However, on Monday, June 28, 2021, we received news of the nightmare we all hoped and prayed to avoid. We learned that the vehicle he’d been seen driving last had been located and set afire.
“Today, we write with sad hearts but hope of justice and healing to Derecus’ family. We have been in contact with Sheriff James Brumfield and look forward to working with him to garner the justice Derecus and his family deserve.
“In doing so, we have learned that Officer Kyle Huhn has been suspended from duty pending an official investigation, We call for his immediate resignation because no officer in our cities or counties has ever shown such disgrace, disregard and disrespect not only for a community in tragedy but for the badge.
“As we continue to work toward peace, we want to thank Derecus’ family for trusting us to seek justice and speak truth to power. We pray for his mom, dad and immediate family and ask our community, his community. to continue to uplift his family, for a loss this great is far too heavy a burden to bear alone.”
Huhn was previously suspended with pay from the McComb Police Department in 2011 for allegedly making derogatory comments on his Facebook page about the Afro Town sign located in Burglund. City officials did not disclose any punishment for the incident and Huhn was off suspension after a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.