The well has run dry on the McComb’s water and sewer fund, according to city officials who asked for an emergency injection of over $1 million to pay water and sewer project loans.
While reconciling the city’s water and sewer fund, the city found it had completely depleted it, said City Administrator David Myers, who asked the city board Tuesday to transfer $1.5 million into the water and sewer’s trust fund to make sure the city can continue to pay its State Revolving Fund loans.
“Due to the number of SRF loans that the city has accrued, there are a number of major points of concerns to be addressed. ... I want to be clear there has to be some action or actions to be taken,” he said. “Due to a lack of monthly monitoring there seems to be an idea — erroneously — that there were significant amounts of money in the water and sewer fund. After several months of catching up ... there is no cushion for shortfall.
“Now that the majority of transfers both financial and regular keeping have been caught up to date, the funds in the water and sewer are simply not there. We have basically exhausted the water and sewer fund as of June 30.”
The city elected not to pay its $159,000 payment for the loan on the wastewater treatment facility due to the shortfall, according to Myers.
Myers said as of Tuesday the state skims the payment from the city’s monthly sales tax revenue, and the city has not defaulted on its loans.
He called the transfer a “short fix” and vowed to have a more long-term solution when the board begins discussing the upcoming 2021 budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1.
The money would be pulled from the city’s capital improvement fund, and Myers justified the transfer because the State Revolving Fund loans connected to the water and sewer fund were all made in the name of capital improvements.
There are four loans pulled from the fund — one each for the wastewater treatment plant, lift stations at Community Parks Apartments, the construction of Well No. 8 and Northwest Interceptor sewer upgrade project. Together they cost the city about $2.6 million a year.
Myers said the city had not been raising its water rates along with the projects like the original language of the projects dictated, which exacerbated the problem, but he said ultimately it would not have averted it.
The board voted to raise water rates in February 2020 by 2.3%, but had not raised rates in 2017, 2018 and 2019, which Myers said was the original plan attached to the loans.
The board asked Myers if the city could ask for legislative help, and Myers, a former legislator, said it was possible but any money the state would give would have to be tied to a specific project. The board chose to seek help for the wastewater treatment plant project.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he would speak with board attorney Angela Cockerham, who also is a state legislator, and float the idea. He noted, however, that Cockerham would most likely tell him to speak with Rep. Daryl Porter Jr. because McComb is in his district.
Myers also noted any legislative help would be a year away at best, when new rounds of state funding take effect next July.
Lockley also asked Public Works Director Alice Barnes to start working on a new water rate study.
