Yet again, another hurricane forecast has Southwest Mississippi in the cone of uncertainty. This time it’s Beta, which could bring a lot of rain to the region later this week.
The tropical storm, which earned its Greek alphabet letter name on Friday after the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season exhausted its list of names, was lingering off the Texas coast Monday afternoon. It is forecast to work its way up through Louisiana and eventually on to Southwest Mississippi as a tropical depression, never reaching hurricane strength.
On Monday afternoon, Beta was about 45 miles southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas, moving west-northwest at about 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
The storm was expected to continue to hug the Texas coastline today and Wednesday and make a sharp turn to the northeast, the National Hurricane Center said.
Beta’s wayward track has brought warnings of storm surge ranging from 1 to 4 feet from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Ocean Springs.
Beta is expected to bring 5 to 10 inches of rain and up to 15 inches in some areas through Friday.
