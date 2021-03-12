Tensions rose Tuesday over the McComb city board’s continued tabling of a wastewater treatment plant maintenance contract, with one selectman calling out another for being “childish.”
The board has until June to renew its five-year contract with Inframark, formerly Severn Trent, the company that has been operating the city’s $34 million wastewater treatment plant since it opened more than a decade ago.
Selectman Donovan Hill made a motion to table the renewal and asked the board for more time to review and research the plant before he would cast his vote on the renewal.
“There is some more information I want to read up on and gather before I vote. If you would, I would like that grace,” Hill said. “I am just asking for a grace period if you allow it. If not, oh well. I am just asking for some courtesy.
“I would like to get some more information, talk to some more people and see what the best route is.”
Lockley said the issue did come up in the work session, but both Selectman Michael Cameron and Hill were absent.
Hill added that he wanted to table the matter to look deeper into the situation because residents had complained to him about “water, water, water.”
City officials corrected Hill and noted that the city’s drinking water and wastewater are two different systems that have no connection to each other.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes gave an explantation of the two systems and the wastewater treatment plant’s function in the city, adding that the treated water is released into the Little Tangipahoa River, while drinking water in the city comes from underground aquifers.
Selectman Michael Cameron was against the tabling, saying it shouldn’t take a month to vote to renew a contract and that the board previously tabled the matter in February.
“People have been complaining about ‘water, water, water,’ but I haven’t heard the first thing about dirty, dirty, dirty water being treated at the plant,” Cameron said, adding that Hill’s concerns about the water system, “has nothing to do with wastewater.”
The board voted 4-2 to table the matter, with Hill, Johnson and selectmen Shawn Williams and Ronnie Brock, in favor, and Cameron and Selectman Ted Tullos against it.
Before the vote was made, the debate turned heated, with Cameron raising his voice, leading Hill to chastise Cameron.
“First of all, what you are not going to do is yell at me,” Hill said to Cameron. “I am going to need you to be a little bit more mature in a board meeting, and of course you are not going to be.
Hill asked Mayor Quordiniah Lockley to control the meeting.
“Mayor, if you would, this is constant with Selectman Cameron — I think he is a good selectman, but he constantly does this in our meetings. He always does this,” Hill said. “I am beyond sick of it. We are sick of it as a whole because he is never chastised in public. This needs to stop. This is childish. Some things are not supposed to be in civilization. Some things are meant to be kept in the wild.”
Lockley noted that he could not stop Cameron from making outbursts preemptive but does ask Cameron to remain in order once an outburst occurs.
Lockley said, noting that Hill, who participated by phone, could not see the full picture of the debate.
“If you were sitting here you would have noticed I did stop him. I don’t know what someone is going to say, but once they say it, I am going to try my best to control it,” Lockley said.
