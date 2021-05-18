Upcoming ‘Tensile’ photo exhibit focuses on people’s strength

When Kendal Miller moved back to McComb three years ago after working in filmmaking in Chicago, he was disheartened that the assumption from others about his decision was that something must have gone wrong.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Why did you move back to McComb?’ There was kind of this underlying insinuation of, ‘Don’t you have any other options? You didn’t work out in the big city, did you?’ ” he said. “I started hearing echoes of that sentiment in other parts of the community.”
Miller wasn’t having it.
He wanted to prove to people that there is value in Southwest Mississippi’s people and culture and set out to capture that in a series of photographs that he will exhibit on Monday, May 24, at 207 Bistro on Main Street in McComb.
The exhibit, entitled “Tensile,” is an exploration of the concept of strength found in people from various walks of life.
There are 13 portraits in the series, including a radio host, composer, blues musician, boxing coach, veteran and firefighter.
“Basically we did a nomination and auditioning process where we asked people in the community to submit who they thought deserved to be highlighted who displayed strength in some sort of way,” Miller said, adding that the interview’s main question was, “What’s your superpower?”
Pike School of Art-Mississippi director Calvin Phelps alerted him to a Mississippi Arts Commission grant that could provide funding for the exhibit. He received the grant and used the money for printing and framing the work.
“It’s taken the better part of a year to get the people identified, the photographic process, then editing and printing and framing,” Miller said.
He still works as a contract filmmaker but has moved from behind the camera to a production role, which he compares to being a like general contractor who must make sure the job gets done within budget. Some of his clients include Tom’s Shoes, Giant bicycles and Invert Chicago, a former subterranean Brownfield site that’s being converted into a 6 million-square foot development.
Much of Miller’s production work took a downturn during the pandemic, freeing up his time to work on Tensile.
He said the project gave him a rare opportunity to use his talents to produce something in which he originated the concept, not a client.
“I had been so busy in my career that I didn’t have any time to explore my creativity,” he said. “This is one of a handful of projects that I’ve ever done that I can say this is me really bringing my voice to the conversation. A lot of my work in the past has been working with other clients.”
The exhibit will coincide with the grand opening of 207 Bistro, which Miller said is fitting since it helps promote a new business in downtown McComb.
“As an artist, aesthetics and style are important to me and it’s important for me to work in spaces that inspire me. When I walked into 207 I was inspired by their space and their vision of what they’re doing here and I felt like that would make them a perfect partner,” he said.
Miller sees the theme of strength as a relevant topic, both for the people who took pictures of and for the community at large. The artwork for the flyer promoting the exhibit is a frayed rope held together by a single strand.
He hopes to create a dialogue with people who show up to see his work, to get them thinking about how to build up the area rather than harp on its shortcomings — “to mirror back to the community something about ourselves that we may not have seen,” he said.
Miller said he was inspired by everyone he worked with on the project and he believes good things can happen for the community if people have the right attitude and are willing to work together.
“Tensile” is what that’s about, he said.
“We are frayed, but we’re not broken. It’s effortless to take a knife and cut a rope, but bringing those pieces back together and making this community whole again, that’s the hard work,” Miller said. “The real work is find the gold, show up for things, invest in our community and invest in ourselves.”
