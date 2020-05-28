City OK’s bond money for Alpha Center

The Alpha Center is a step closer to renovation after the McComb city board voted 4-2 Tuesday to spend $100,000 in state bond money awarded in 2016 to the center’s budget.
“We’ve been dancing on this for a long time, and time is running out for the money,” said Selectman Shawn Williams.
Williams, whose ward contains the Alpha Center, has been working with Recreation Director Joyce Smith on the project.
Selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos opposed the proposal. Selectman Donovan Hill said he was not against the project, but felt that it was inappropriate to spend money while the city was facing a loss of revenue amid a pandemic.
“I don’t think now is the time to be spending all of our money,” he said. “Just for clarity ... we are in a different time here with this coronavirus.
“Sales taxes are down. We are being aloof with our budget right now, so I just want to make sure and ask questions to make sure we aren’t overspending, and if we are going to do so, make sure our citizens understand this money can be used, so they don’t think we are spending money during this time and not being good stewards of their tax dollars.”
But Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the money did not come from the city’s tax revenue. It was awarded to the city by the state Legislature.
He also said the city has until 2022 to spend the money, or it goes back to the state. He said the bond money cannot be used for anything other than its written purpose, in this case recreational improvements.
Smith presented an update to the board before the vote. She provided a breakdown of the quote she got for all of the upgrades, which came out to be over $143,000.
The center needs a heating and air conditioning system, a new floor, window repairs, new drywall, an electrical system overhaul, new doors, painting, baseboards and accessible drinking fountains.
Smith said the heating and air conditioning system would cost almost half of the bond money, at $42,152, putting the project about $40,000 over budget.
But Selectman Michael Cameron pointed out before the vote that the city board had not yet allocated any money for the project. He said the board shouldn’t get quotes until it advertises for bids, adding that it would be fine if Smith only worked on chunks of the project because any expenditure less than $50,000 does not require board approval.
“Aren’t we wasting our time and that man’s time?” he said of the contractor who gave the recent quote. “Aren’t we wasting a lot of time?”
During the discussion, members of the board began to talk over one another, leading Lockley to slam his gavel.
“We are going to respect one another around this table,” he said. “Please respect each other. That goes for everyone. We can talk, but please respect each other and respect me as the mayor.”
Williams reminded the board that the vote was not to start the project, only to appropriate the bond money for it and noted that Smith would be getting more quotes before the board had to make any decisions.
Spending all of the money on the Alpha Center still did not sit well with Hill, who said he would be more comfortable with splitting the money up and not spending it all in one sitting.
Hill said the reason he thinks the money should be split is that the board should fix what is needed now and work toward a completed building, adding that Pike County would not be helping with the building for the next five years since the board took over the maintenance.
Johnson noted that Pike County had once invested about $10,000 a year into the center until the city board took over its maintenance.
“It is going to be something that the Alpha Center is going to be lacking, and it is going to be up to the city to get it done at the end of the day,” Hill said.
Hill made a substitute motion to split the money between two accounts, one for the renovation and another as a savings account, with each containing $50,000.
“That is the best solution for this money,” he said.
Hill’s substitute motion failed 3-3 with the mayor breaking the tie. Williams, Johnson and Brock voting against the motion, and Cameron and Hill along with Selectman Ted Tullos voted for the motion.
