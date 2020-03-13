After seven failed attempts of post-conviction relief, Bobby K. Barnett’s latest appeal attempt has been rejected by the Mississippi Supreme Court, justices ruled Thursday.
Barnett was convicted of killing Thomas “Turk” Wells in 1995.
Justice Robert Chamberlin, who wrote the en banc decision, said because the appeal has the same argument as the seventh appeal, it was dismissed as moot.
“The issues raised in the eighth motion are identical to those previously considered,” Chamberlin wrote.
During the seventh appeal, the court warned on Nov. 14, 2019, Barnett that “future frivolous filings” could land him with monetary sanctions and restrictions on filing applications in the future.
The court also decided because Barnett filed the eighth appeal before the seventh could be considered, they will not apply sanctions, but the warning is still in effect for future post-conviction relief filings.
Justices Chamberlin, James Kitchens, Josiah Coleman, James Maxwell II and Kenneth Griffis voted to dismiss the appeal as moot.
Justices Michael Randolph, Leslie King, Dawn Beam and David Ishee voted to deny the post-conviction relief.
King objected to the order in a written statement and was joined by Kitchens
In a statement penned by King and Kitchens, they agree the appeal should be dismissed as moot, but King disagrees that the appeal is frivolous and with the warning the court gave.
King argued that in a previous case, Roland v. State, a frivolous motion is a motion filed with “no hope of success,” along with another case, Calhoun v. State, which the court ruled an appeal as “weak” and “light-headed” but not frivolous.
“In his application for post-conviction relief, Barnett made reasonable arguments,” the statement reads. “As such, I disagree with the Court’s determination that Barnett’s application is frivolous.”
The statement also said King disagrees with the court’s ruling of another warning against frivolous appeals because it only serves to punish or preclude Barnett from his lawful right to appeal.
“Instead of punishing the defendant for filing a motion, I believe that this Court should simply deny or dismiss motions that lack merit,” the statement said.
Barnett was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for killing Wells.
He also was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He shot Wells, who was 19 years old at the time, in the back of the head with a .380-caliber pistol outside of the Playhouse lounge.
