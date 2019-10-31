Make with the candy

Witches, ghosts, goblins, princesses, probably some Disney characters and at least a ninja turtle or two will be roaming church and car dealer parking lots, train stations, libraries and neighborhoods during trick-or-treating tonight.
Most local municipalities have set trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7 p.m.
A number of local businesses and institutions also are holding their own Halloween events.
McComb Public Library staff will hand out candy as trick-or-treaters drive through and show off their costumes.
The McComb Railroad Depot Museum will present a Haunted Halloween from 3 to 8 p.m,. with a witches’ ring toss, pumpkin bowling, costume contest, magician, Dracula’s hearse and coffin and Engineer Wolfman.
Trunk-or-treat at Keith White Ford-Lincoln will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thirty area businesses will be on hand to celebrate the fun of Halloween with children ages 12 and under and their parents.
The dealership will award door prizes for adults. Park on the west side of the business.
First Baptist Church, McComb, will have trunk-or-treat 6 to 7:30 p.m. with candy, face painting, food, drama, bounce houses, storytime with Miss Mattie and obstacle course. Friendly costumes are welcome. In case of rain, the event will be held in the family life center.
And Percy Quin State Park will continue its tradition of trick-or-treating.
