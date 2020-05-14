Scouts salute Stewart

Over her 50-plus years of being involved with the J.J. White Girl Scout Troop, Janet Stewart has seen highs and lows.
But the coronavirus pandemic dealt a new low, with the group having to cancel many events planned for this spring.
“I think at first the girls were sort of excited to have some time off, but the spring is big for us,” she said. “We camp and this past weekend we would have been camping with beautiful weather. The special-needs prom is something that we have had for almost 30 years and we had to postpone it because we couldn’t have it.”
Stewart is used to helping bring events to many of her young girls involved in the program, but on Tuesday the roles were reversed. Several of her scouts brought an event to her, participating in a parade in front of her home on Seventh Street in McComb.
“I just can’t even say. I am awestruck and I am proud and I just saw my girls,” she said.
The parade, which consisted of about a dozen cars full of Girl Scouts and their parents, was a chance for them to show their love and gratitude to someone who was upset and saddened because of the numerous cancelations due to the virus. But those emotions took a 180 when she saw her girls roll by in cars, honking and presenting her with homemade poster-sized gift cards.
Mindy Boyd, whose 14-year old daughter Lainey is a Girl Scout, spearheaded the parade. She reached out to other moms via Facebook on Saturday and organized the parade.
“Basically I was texting with Janet and I realized how long it has been since she has seen her girls and that she was missing them,” Boyd said. “Janet is a go-getter, always out there helping somebody, always supporting somebody. I talked to my daughter Lainey and I told her that we need to pull something together.
“The minute you say that you need to pull something together for Janet, all I had to do was partner up with a couple more moms and the Girls Scouts took over. We created a secret Facebook group.”
But most of all it is a way of not only allowing Stewart to see the scouts after so long, it is also a way for the group to show their appreciation for Stewart, who has played a pivotal role in their lives.
“She helps us raise really strong, confident, smart girls,” Boyd said. “They have leadership and compassion, and all of the girls are just so blessed to be a part of it.”
