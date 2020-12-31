Mississippi’s vaccination efforts are ramping up to include drive-thru shots, as the state reported 3,023 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, its highest single-day number.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers announced Wednesday that 18 such sites statewide that have conducted virus testing — including the Pike County Health Department at 114 E. Presley Blvd. in McComb — will offer the vaccines starting next week.
The Pike County Health Department will offer appointment-only vaccinations to healthcare workers on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 8.
There will be 210 appointments available each of the two days. Those who are eligible for the shot can make their appointments at covidvaccine.umc.edu.
Mississippi has so far received 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for around 260,000 people on the Phase 1A priority list who need them. That includes healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents.
Byers estimated that 90% of the first supply has already been allocated.
According to the immunization registry, around 17,000 people in Mississippi have gotten the shot, with most of the rest allocated for long-term care facilities and the new drive-thru locations.
Byers said long-term care residents and staff have begun receiving their vaccinations through a federal distribution partnership led by Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.
However, some nursing homes in Southwest Mississippi didn’t know when they’d get the vaccines.
CVS will administer vaccinations at Camellia Estates in McComb but told Administrator Misty Linder-Tucker that the date for that was not yet set, Linder-Tucker said Wednesday.
Walgreens will likely be the pharmacy to give shots at Liberty Community Living Center, but a date hasn’t been set for that Amite County facility either, according to its corporate office, Community Elder Care Services.
Rachel Ethridge, senior director of business development, said residents of other homes managed by Community Elder Care have been vaccinated.
The process typically begins with the pharmacy calling the office to set a date at least 48 hours in advance, and then consent forms are signed by residents and staff who want the shot.
Ethridge said the vaccinators show up with “a bunch of what look like banker boxes” and give the shots in an area large enough for social distancing.
“It’s really quick. It’s very smooth,” she said. “You go, you sit, you get stuck, you get a Band-Aid, and you go.”
While set times at nursing homes may not always cover times the whole staff can be there, they will also be eligible for the drive-thru method, said health department Office of Health Protection Director Jim Craig.
Identification proving healthcare employment will be required of all participants at the drive-thru.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center received 800 Moderna vaccines in its second shipment that arrived Wednesday.
SMRMC Infection Preventionist Tammy Bacot said the batch will allow the hospital to give the first dose to all its employees and will provide the second dose for some, 28 days after their initial dose.
The hospital received 200 vaccines in its first batch last week.
“I’ve been assured that as we hire new people we’ll be allotted new vaccines to cover them,” Bacot said.
Wednesday marked the first time the Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 3,000 or more new cases in one day. There were 29 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday.
Pike County reported 25 new cases for a total of 2,200 since March. Amite County added eight for 849 total, Franklin County added four for 578, Lawrence County added two cases for 916 total, Lincoln County added 18 cases for 2,499 total, Walthall County added 12 for 984 total, and Wilkinson County added four for 527 total.
There were two new COVID-19-related deaths each reported in Pike and Lincoln counties.
All Southwest Mississippi counties remain under a mask mandate ordered by the governor.
“If you’re in public, you’re supposed to have a mask on, per the governor,” Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan told county supervisors in a COVID update Wednesday.
As of Tuesday night, SMRMC had seven out of 17 ventilators available. However, the hospital has other machines that can be used as ventilators if needed.
The hospital had four out of 20 ICU beds available, and only two regular rooms open.
“Basically the hospital is right there at the maximum, and the possibility of getting sick and not having a bed is very real,” Coghlan said.
Medical personnel are already seeing a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases.
“I anticipate another spike even more than that because of Christmas and New Year,” Coghlan said.
