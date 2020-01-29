Local lawmakers are following through on some of their goals for this year’s legislative session by drafting bills affecting hospitals, chicken farms and county courthouses, as well as issues related to the victims of crime and offenders.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, D-Magnolia, had more pending bills than any other local lawmaker.
Senate Bill 2077 would authorize the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to enter into contracts for environmental impact studies on poultry houses being erected in residential areas.
The introduction of the bill comes as Progress residents are embroiled in a legal fight against a chicken farmer’s plans to build eight poultry houses on Pumping Station Road.
The MDEQ granted permits for Le Poultry to the houses, and Concerned Citizens of Progress, led by Bertha Mae Amaker, filed suit in Pike County Chancery Court.
A hearing was set for earlier this month in Franklin County but has been postponed.
Witherspoon’s bill has been referred to the Environment Protection, Conservation and Water Resources Committee and the Appropriations Committee.
Its chances of passage are unclear. Poultry is Mississippi’s top agricultural commodity and has a large economic impact across much of the state, including Southwest Mississippi. Additionally, Republicans, who hold the majority in both chambers of the Legislature, typically resist stiffening regulations on business and industry.
Witherspoon also has filed an equal pay bill in a follow-up to previous failed attempts to eliminate the wage gap between men and women. Senate Bill 2093 would prohibit wage discrimination based on gender.
Witherspoon said before the start of the legislative session that she would introduce so-called “ban the box” legislation. Senate Bill 2112 would prevent employers from asking job applicants about prior criminal history.
The senator has two other bills being debated as well. Senate Bill 2076 would authorize the State Board of Funeral Service to establish continuing education requirements for certain licensees, and Senate Bill 2104 would provide up to $1 million in bond funding for renovations to the Walthall County Courthouse.
In the House, Rep. Sam Mims V, R-McComb, who is chairman of the Public Health and Human Services Committee, has authored a number of bills affecting hospitals and health care.
House Bill 94 would establish The Mississippi Center for Rural Health Innovation within the Office of Rural Health, which is part of the State Department of Health.
Once established, the Center for Rural Health Innovation would provide a number of services and resources to rural hospitals, including consultation, telemedicine, business development and peer support.
The legislation comes after the state has seen the closure of some of its rural hospitals and a report last year said nearly half of the state’s remaining rural hospitals were in danger of closing.
House Bill 152 would provide a revolving loan program for hospitals needing to make capital improvements.
House Bill 150 would shield dentists from liability when providing their services on the basis of charity or as assistance to government officials during natural disasters and other emergencies. The bill clarifies that “this section shall not extend immunity to acts of willful or gross negligence,” and patients would need to sign a waiver beforehand. Such protections already exist for physicians.
Rep. Angela Cockerham, D-Magnolia, has filed a bill to create the Sexual Assault Response for College Students Act. It would establish protocol for colleges and universities to respond to assault, stalking and domestic abuse allegations and require colleges to provide various support services for victims.
