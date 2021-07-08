McComb officials balked Tuesday at the McComb-Pike County Airport board’s request for a raise of almost five times the city’s annual contribution along with “back pay.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he received a letter from the airport board’s president that asked for the city’s annual contribution to be raised up to $50,000 from the city’s usual $10,400 along with $28,000 in “back pay.”
“They can forget that as far as the mayor is concerned,” Lockley said. “I won’t say they don’t deserve an increase, but paying any back, I’m against that.
The board has paid the airport $10,400 a year since 2009, according to Lockley who said he wasn’t opposed to a raise in the city’s contribution but felt the airport was overreaching in the requested increase.
City Administrator David Myers said when the board and city begin work on the budget for the new fiscal year he did plan to ask the board to raise its contribution but it would be “not even close” to $50,000.
“It is not going to be nearly what he is wanting, but I think a slight increase, they may be due,” he said. “
This comes after a tornado in December severely damaged the airport’s hangar and office building. Selectman Ronnie Brock asked Myers to request the airport’s monthly bank and insurance statements following the storm damage.
The board asked Myers to have the airport board President Robert Hensarling to address the board during next Tuesday’s board meeting.
