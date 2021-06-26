The family of an Amite County man who was shot dead just outside McComb on June 4 is upset that no one has been charged in the case, and over the apparent willingness for authorities to accept a self-defense claim that has been made about the shooting.
Ellis Ray Magee, 33, of Liberty, died after he was shot multiple times during an apparent struggle on Starnes Road.
Magee was in the area to buy two junked cars, his mother Priscilla Magee said. He had made arrangements to purchase two cars the day before he was shot and was looking at them when a neighbor walked across the street and confronted him, she said.
“They’re making it seem like he was stealing,” said Elegra Anderson, who described Magee as “like a stepfather” to him.
Magee’s relatives believe he was the victim of a crime, not the perpetrator.
“It was a scam,” Anderson said. “He was set up.”
His relatives described him as a hard-working man with a family to support. They said he spent the better part of the last year working in Pennsylvania as a nurse’s assistant and returned to Mississippi about a month before he died. He worked as a forklift operator at Sanderson Farms and bought junk cars and sold parts off them to supplement his income.
Magee’s family said he purchased a white pickup from a man on Starnes Road on June 3, and the seller offered to let him buy two more junked cars.
They said he borrowed some money from an aunt and used his paycheck to have his trailer fixed at a nearby welding shop and to purchase the cars.
He likely carried more than $1,000 cash when he went to make the second car deal, the family said.
Anderson, who went to the shooting scene, said Magee had just $21 on him after he was shot.
“He picked up a car the night before from the same guy at the same place,” Anderson said. “They’re making it seem like he was over there trying to steal.”
The family said the accusation leveled against Magee behind the self-defense claim was that he was stealing catalytic converters off cars. The theft of those parts has skyrocketed in recent months as scrap metal thieves mine them for platinum and other high-value metals that can be recycled.
While they noted that Magee scrapped catalytic converters from the cars he had acquired in the past, they said he obtained all of the scrap metal legitimately. Plus, they said the assumption that he was stealing the parts cannot be true because in order to remove the catalytic converters he used a reciprocating saw that needed a power source, and he had none.
“He wouldn’t touch nothing unless somebody said it was OK or unless he had paid for it already,” his sister Tomisina Cook said.
Mississippi’s Castle Doctrine law allows for a self-defense claim if someone’s life is in imminent danger or to prevent someone from committing “any felony upon him,” regardless of the location.
Such cases are likely to be presented directly to a grand jury rather than see a levying of charges at their onset, according to District Attorney Dee Bates, who said this case will follow that protocol.
Bates said this is done to allow the panel to ask as many questions and review as much evidence as needed before making the weighty decision of whether someone should stand trial for taking a life when that act may or may not have been justified.
“Just like any case, it will go before the grand jury to ask the questions that have to be asked,” he said.
Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield said the case is far from being settled and an investigation is ongoing.
“The case is still under investigation. There are some things that we’re still working on that we’re checking into,” he said. “We’re waiting on some evidence to come back to substantiate or unsubstantiate claims in this investigation.
“It is an ongoing investigation. It is a tragic and unfortunate incident. That’s all I can release at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.