The Pike County Sheriff’s Office’s newly formed narcotics division made two arrests and seized thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine in its first week of operation.
Deputies in the division arrested Tocorea Antonio White and Jasmine McGhee, both of McComb, after investigating last Thursday a claim of narcotics manufacturing and selling at 407 and 409 Frank Mingo St. in McComb, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.
A search conducted with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics uncovered around 189 grams of cocaine with a street value between $11,000 and $15,000 and two firearms.
White and McGhee were both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and White was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said Sheriff James Brumfield, since taking office over a year ago, has wanted to establish a narcotics division in the department.
The new division will work with the Bureau of Narcotics to address the county’s drug issues.
“There’s been a void in Pike County for a division or unit to specifically handle drug activity, and we hope this will start to affect some of those issues,” Bellipanni said. “Ninety percent of the crime that’s occurring in Pike County somehow, some way is related to drugs and drug activity.”
Due to the sheriff’s department being understaffed, Brumfield created the division by moving deputies already working in the department into the new unit, Bellipanni said.
The narcotics division is the first unit of its kind in Pike County since the multi-county, federally funded Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit closed in February 2019 due to lack of funding.
