Magnolia aldermen denied a tax break application for International Paper Tuesday night.
“They apply for this on an annual basis,” Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said. “I believe the city shouldn’t give an exemption to a corporation that can afford to pay the taxes.”
He said the exemption might have been approved some time in the past, but it had never been approved while he was mayor.
“We appreciate International Paper and the jobs they provide, but we use the taxes they pay to benefit them as well as the rest of our citizens,” Witherspoon said.
In other business, the board adopted a resolution to borrow $250,000 to add to state funding for construction on the city’s police and fire department complex.
Aldermen approved the measure unanimously without discussion.
The board also:
• Hired Johnny Scott as a part-time police officer at $12 per hour, plus a recent cost-of-living adjustment enacted by the board.
“Everybody knows Johnny Scott,” Police Chief Ray Reynolds said. “He’s well qualified, with about 30 years in law enforcement.”
• Paid Neel-Schaffer engineering firm $10,488 on a community development block grant project rehabilitating and extending the wastewater collection system.
• Paid Slaughter and Associates $6,102 for preparations for an annexation.
• Rescinded approval for city officials to attend the Mississippi Municipal League’s annual conference at the end of this month. The conference is now set for September.
• Approved sending a letter to the owners of 790 N. Cherry St. ordering cleanup of the property.
