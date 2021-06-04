TYLERTOWN — Town officials are hoping to recoup some of the money spent responding to issues created by winter storms this year.
The board approved Mayor Ed Hughes to serve as primary agent for an application to the federal and state emergency management agencies for reimbursement of costs associated with the ice storms in February.
Town clerk Lori Hawn, listed as secondary agent for the application process, said the amount the town is eligible for has not yet been determined, but she estimated Tylertown could recoup $8,000 to $10,000.
Board members also unanimously approved starting formal negotiations with the county to collect the town’s aad valorem taxes.
Hughes said confusion can occur after tax sales when someone buys the county taxes, but a different person buys the city taxes. Having the county in charge of collecting all taxes would allow the taxes to bundled for tax sales.
He said he and board attorney Joe Stinson would meet with county supervisors, Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry and Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn to hammer out a deal for paying the county to collect the city’s taxes.
In other business, the board:
• Approved board and staff members to attend the Mississippi Municipal League’s summer conference.
• Approved Police Chief Brandon Bright to attend the state police chiefs’ summer conference.
• Accepted receipts of $165,965, including $99,867 to the general fund, $5,367 in lease payments, $23,419 to the sanitation fund and $37,312 to the water and sewer fund.
• Paid claims of $335,860, including $160,923 from the general fund, $27,761 from sanitation, $26,373 from water and sewer and $120,802 from grant funds for the Plaza Drive improvement project.
