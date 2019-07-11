The South Pike School board has hired a Hattiesburg elementary school principal to be its next superintendent.
Trustees in a special meeting on Thursday gave Donna Scott a three-year contract to lead the school district. Scott has been the principal of L.J. Rowan Elementary School, which she helped move from an F to a C letter grade.
South Pike officials said the Mississippi School Boards Association, which assisted the district in the superintendent's search, highly recommended Scott for the job.
She will replace Johnnie Vick, an Amite County native who came to South Pike after working in the Delta two years ago. Trustees decided not to renew Vick's contract earlier this year, citing a lack of progress on raising the district's F letter grade.
