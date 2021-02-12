LIBERTY — Amite County Emergency Management Director Grant McCurley asked the town board Tuesday for permission to move his office from the sheriff’s department to the town police department for more space.
Aldermen tabled the matter until McCurley can provide more details on what he needs.
The board authorized Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to make repairs to the town sewage lagoon and Carroll Creek lift station. The board scheduled a public hearing 10 a.m. March 1 at town hall.
Aldermen also approved travel for town superintendent John Willkinson to a three-day natural gas trade show at Tupelo in February, and for the board to the three-day Mississippi Municipal League summer conference at Biloxi in July.
