North Pike officials are looking to take back services they have had outsourced for a number of years.
Superintendent Dennis Penton told board members Saturday that Blake Brewer, the high school assistant principal who serves as the district’s technology coordinator, recommended that the district hire its own technology personnel and eventually end its contract with New Path Technologies for maintenance and repair of computer infrastructure.
“Due to changes in our needs, we believe we should pull technology back into the district,” Penton said.
He said the district should advertise for both a technology coordinator and a computer tecnician, with the coordinator leading technology efforts as well as being a technician.
Brewer has been hired as vice president for student affairs at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Under the district’s contract with New Path, the district can “have a transition phase after we find the right fit,” Penton said.
He said district officials would research salaries and bring candidates and figures to the board for approval. He expects some effect on the budget.
“I’m not sure we can hire someone for what we’re paying New Path,” Penton said. “I don’t think it will be a lot more.”
The board approvedbeginning the process unanimously.
The board also:
• Pledged a small increase in its Educational Enhancement Funds to a definite use, to protect it from possible state budget cuts.
• Accepted the only quote received for general liability insurance from the Mississippi School Board Association Insurance Trust. The premium for the next year increased 14% from this year.
