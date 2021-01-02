Schedrick Ray, 18, of McComb, who was charged with shooting a 14-year-old in McComb Tuesday, turned himself in that night, according to police.
The victim, who had been shot in the face, was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center and was still in critical condition Thursday.
Police Chief Garland Ward said that Ray, who was accompanied by his parents, surrendered to McComb police at the station about an hour and a half after police responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Earl Street.
Ray told police that he and the victim were playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged, Chief Detective Victoria Carter said.
Ward said Ray told police it was a 9mm handgun, and he threw it away. Police have not yet recovered the gun.
The mother of the victim, Chaunci Ross, didn’t return a call for comment on Thursday.
She pleaded for prayers for her son’s recovery on social media.
“I will dream about this the rest of my life. I want to scream. I’ve hollered. I’ve cried! I’ve prayed. I’m praying!” she posted to Facebook.
She also thanked people for their prayers and support.
“I see all of y’all’s prayers, texts, inboxes, posts, I’m just overwhelmed & I honestly don’t know which way I’m going! My son has always been fighter & imma fight with him for as long as I can. What kinda mama would I be if I gave up on my heart!” she wrote in another post.
During his initial court appearance Wednesday, Ray was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $200,000.
(0) comments
