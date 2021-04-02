Mayor loses admin. job, pay

McComb’s city board reversed last week’s actions during a special called meeting Thursday, taking the role of city administrator away from the mayor and the role of interim city clerk away from a deputy clerk.
Following the board’s action, the city is without an interim city administrator, city clerk and comptroller. The highest ranking, non-elected official in city hall is the human resources director.
Selectmen Devante Johnson and Ronnie Brock, who both missed two meetings last week, called Thursday’s meeting, which was also sparsely attended by a revolving door of selectmen.
The board meeting started with selectmen Brock and Michael Cameron in person and Johnson on the phone.
Later, Selectman Shawn Williams and Donovan Hill joined the meeting, both starting by phone then joining in person. Hill later left. Selectman Ted Tullos was at a golf tournament on the Gulf Coast.
The board voted 3-2 to rescind the decision to have Mayor Quordiniah Lockley serve dual roles. Johnson, Hill and Brock voted in favor of rescinding it while Cameron and Williams voted against it.
Brock called into question the legality of the mayor serving in a dual role as city administrator and wanted clarification from board attorney Angela Cockerham, who was absent from last week’s meeting in which the board voted to give Lockley an adjusted salary for performing both roles.
Cockerham said she spoke with the State Auditor’s Office, which indicated that Lockley could work in both roles without conflicting with the city’s special charter.
Johnson alluded to a case involving former Mayor Zach Patterson in 2009 in which Judge David Strong ruled Patterson could not be mayor and city administrator at the same time.
Cockerham said the judgement of that case had been sealed and she could not find it, asking Johnson where he got his information. He told her it was reported in the Enterprise-Journal in 2009.
“I’ve read the charter. I’ve seen the charter. ... I haven’t seen the judgement because the case is sealed,” she said, adding that she would be going by the charter and the precedent set in it.
Johnson argued that the charter was ambiguous.
“The mayor is able to do it because he is the executive. A board member can’t because of the branch they serve in,” Cockerham said.
Johnson brought up a case involving former House Rep. David Myers, who was barred from continuing service as a selectman while serving as a legislator after a judge ruled that violates the Separation of Powers Doctrine. A state Supreme Court ruling determined that the city board functions in a mix of a legislative and executive capacity under the city’s charter.
The board went into a short recess to give Cockerham time to review the case. In coming back, she said Myers’ case did not specifically pertain to the mayor, so it would not bar him.
Brock asked if selectmen could be city administrators and Cockerham said no, because of the balance of powers makes it impossible for someone in the legislative branch to be in the executive branch, which the city administrator’s position resides in.
The next issue was appointing a new interim city administrator, which Lockley blocked, citing that the position had to be recommended by himself — no matter if the appointment was interim or permanent — and that special called meetings require specific items, leaving the blank left it too ambiguous for the agenda.
Hill, who entered the meeting after the recess, disagreed and said the way the position is set up now leads to undue frustration.
Brock asked Cockerham if the board could override the mayor’s decision not to entertain the item. Cockerham said the board could not and that she agreed with the mayor’s judgment, noting that if the board wanted to change the current system and let selectmen bring recommendations to the board, then it would have to be done through amending the special charter.
“The charter is the charter,” she told the board, noting that she believed its framers had cooperation in mind when drafting the original charter.
The board moved on to the next item, rescinding the previous decision to appoint Rosezea Scott as interim city clerk, which after discussion passed 3-2 with Johnson, Hill and Brock for it and Williams and Cameron against it.
Lockley said he believed there needed to be a pecking order for the clerks to better define their roles while the city searched for a replacement. Brock threw his support for splitting the role between the three, but Lockley asked who would do that.
Brock said the city administrator, but Lockley cut him off, saying “we don’t have one.”
