TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors heard a pitch for deep cleaning and sanitizing the courthouse and other county properties on Wednesday.
Bubba Malbrough of Summit offered the services of his new business to the county. He said it involves spraying a titanium dioxide solution on surfaces, which he claimed would protect them and keep them sanitized for 90 days.
He said he started the business after he lost work in the oilfield.
He said his normal charge is 50 cents per square foot of floor space, but a 12-month contract could bring the price down to 35 cents.
Board members took the offer under advisement.
In another cleaning and hygiene matter, Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn asked that supervisors consider installing up to four hand sanitizer dispensers in the courthouse.
She suggested they be placed by the doors of her office, the chancery and circuit clerk’s doors and the boardroom door.
“People have been asking if we have any hand sanitizer,” Hilburn said.
She said dispensers with sensors to detect hands underneath them could be purchased for $175 each, with refill jugs of sanitizer available for $30 each.
Board President Larry Montgomery suggested placing the dispensers inside each of the three entrances to the courthouse.
Hilburn also proposed to begin accepting payments online.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a free-port warehouse tax exemption for inventory at Kalencom.
• Heard from economic developer Pam Keaton that the economic development authority will apply for funds to start a relending fund for businesses in the county.
• Approved a letter to Pike National Bank adding Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry as a signatory on a justice court account so that money in the account can be settled to the county. Retired court clerk Janet Laird was the only signatory on the account.
Bids accepted at the beginning of the year resulted in a change of the county’s depository from PNB to Trustmark.
• Approved a letter outlining the county’s lack of policies concerning cooperation with Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, other than to follow federal law. The letter will accompany the county’s application for Juvenile Assistance Grant funds.
• Accepted financial reports from Constables Raymond Gutter and Roy Jene Huhn.
• Noted an order from Chancery Judge Debbra Halford that the county provide masks for chancery court proceedings.
“That’ll probably come from circuit (court), too,” Sheriff Kyle Breland told board members.
• Discussed hiring a third clerk in justice court before hiring a trainer to cross-train all the court’s employees.
• Noted that local officials were meeting with Ramey’s Marketplace officials about possibly locating a store in Tylertown to replace the Sunflower grocery that closed recently.
• Approved a garbage credit for $261.
• Held two executive sessions to discuss personnel and the joint city-county agreement with industrial tenant Brigade Manufacturing.
