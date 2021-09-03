The payment of city bills will have to wait after the McComb city board failed to meet for a lack of quorum during a pivotal special called meeting Thursday morning.
The single agenda item was a vote to appoint City Administrator David Myers as interim city clerk while the city looks for a replacement after voting to demote former clerk Rose-zea Scott last week.
Without a city clerk, the city cannot pay its bills or make payments on its general obligation bonds.
“We do not have a quorum. I regret that we cannot take care of the business of the City of McComb,” Mayor Quor-diniah Lockley said. “I don’t want to hear anything about us not being able to pay bills, getting behind on our GO bonds. If we can’t come take care of the business of the city, it’s a shame.”
Selectman Ted Tullos was the only member present when Lockley banged the gavel and declared a lack of quorum, which is a state law that says a board needs a majority of its members to conduct business — in McComb’s case, three board members and the mayor.
Selectman Shawn Williams was moments away from stepping into the board room when Lockley called the meeting off.
Lockley said Selectman Devante Johnson told city officials he would call into the meeting, but no one announced themselves when Lockley asked what members were attending by phone.
Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Michael Cameron and Donovan Hill were also absent.
Lockley said after the meeting that he had set another special called meeting at 10 a.m. today to discuss the appointment, noting its importance.
Scott, who worked as interim city clerk until being hired full-time in June, was demoted with a 3-2 vote during last week’s meeting that featured an extensive executive session. Brock, Hill and Johnson voted in favor of demoting Scott while Cameron and Williams were against it. Tullos was absent for the vote and said after the meeting that he had to leave early to help his wife who had recently had surgery.
