Amite County: Lines down, seagulls flocking after storm

For Amite County, Hurricane Ida looked like it was going to be a worst-case scenario: a Category 4 storm that was still Cat 1 when it hit the county line, and in the dead of night at that.
But when the winds died and the rain slackened by Monday evening, things weren’t as bad as feared. Thousands of trees down, yes, but precious few on houses. The biggest impact was widespread power outages as uprooted trees flopped onto power lines.
Among the most pitiful victims here were the flocks of befuddled seagulls blown north by the storm, not sure where they were or what to do. In Gloster, a flock settled in the flooded parking lot of the old Corbanville Grocery, prompting passers-by to stop, look, take photos or even feed the feathered evacuees.
That’s what Ryan and Tiffany Ming of Busy Corner did, parking to let 13-year-old Leah Reed hop out and share her French fries.
As a line of power company trucks drove by on Captain Gloster Drive, Reed tossed fries to the hungry birds.
Ryan said he had been working offshore when the storm approached.
“I rode the boat through choppy seas” to get out, he said.
He landed at Port Fourchon, La., prior to the storm’s landfall and saw gulls unable to make headway against the strong winds.
“Those poor seagulls. They’re as lost as seagulls in a hurricane,” said Amite County Civil Defense Director Grant McCurley, who observed some of the creatures himself as he traveled the county assessing damages.
“I think they rode that hurricane up here.”
Otherwise, McCurley cited a few trees on buildings. including two houses and a mobile home in Liberty.
“Widespread power outages right now, that’s our biggest issue,” he said.
As civil defense director, McCurley has to tally up damages and report them to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Other than a couple of requests for tarpaulins, he’s had few calls to his office. He urged people with structural damage to call him at 601-657-4591.
The arrival of Ida at night was unusual in McCurley’s experience.
“Typically in the past we’ve always sat on the front porch or the back porch and watched trees fall,” he said. “This time we said, ‘Let’s try to get some sleep and see what we find in the morning.’”
What we found Monday morning was pine trees down, roads blocked, no Internet, scant cell coverage and many landline phones dead.
But things could have been so much worse.
“What saved us was the eyewall was over us,” McCurley said, citing rainfall of 4 to 6 inches. “For us it was a blessing to an extent the rain bands were pushed to the east.”
Parts of Gloster never saw the lights go out, while Liberty restored power 9:30 p.m. Monday. Most rural residents were out of luck.
McCurley said the eastern side of Amite County saw the worst damage.
Supervisor Butch Graves, whose District 4 spans much of eastern Amite County, said trees were down all over.
“It’s devastation everywhere,” he said.
Other than the houses in Liberty, “I haven’t heard of any house damage or anybody getting hurt or getting killed,” Graves said.
“To me it was worse than Katrina from the damage that I’m seeing,” he said, citing the Categy 5 hurricane that swept east of here in 2005.
In Gillsburg, there were “trees and power lines down everywhere — as much damage to trees and power lines as any storm that I remember,” said resident Dennis Wilson.
“It seems that most residences were spared from major damage.”
Since the biggest damage was pine trees uprooted in rain-soaked soil, the Homochitto National Forest seemed a likely victim.
“I have a small crew doing initial assessments,” said Ranger Shaun Williamson on Tuesday morning. “Most of my employes are still having problems personally with power outages. The roads are also a problem with the amount of rain we received, so we’ll be focusing on major roads today in hopes of (things) drying out to help us get out further within the forest later this week.
“From what little we’ve seen up to this point, I’d say the damage is much less than anticipated, but I’ll know more as the week progresses.”
