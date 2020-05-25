School’s out for summer? Maybe not for some Pike County students.
County school districts are looking toward the first summer school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of the same tactics that were in place for the remainder of the disrupted spring semester will be in use for summer school.
North Pike School District Superintendent Dennis Penton said the district presented its summer school plans to the Mississippi Department of Education on Tuesday and hopes to get a positive response.
“We are going to do an online and packet system, but we are working on the details,” he said. “I do expect to get approved, but until it is we can’t release the details.
He said much of the plan hinges on funds from the CARES Act and the guidelines of the Center’s for Disease Control and the MDE.
“The thing everyone needs to remember is that schools are getting guidance from Jackson daily,” Penton said. “We have to adapt, and sometimes that process that is really slow.”
Penton also said his school district plans on starting school back up in August, but he is waiting on directions from the state beforehand.
“At this time, we are planning on starting back on our regular time,” he said. “We really don’t know what this is going to look like.”
Parklane Administrator Jack Henderson said the school does not open during the summer until it is time for football training, and the district plans to open at the regular time in the fall.
South Pike Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said her district’s summer school will continue as planned, but, like the spring semester, will primarily be done through distance learning.
This year it will be more of distance learning as opposed to in-person, in accordance with MDE guidelines,” Scott said. “A digital platform will be provided for students who have internet access; however, packets will be provided for students enrolled in summer school who do not have internet access.”
Scott also said her district also plans to open for the fall semester on the usual schedule rather than open up early like other districts around the state are considering, but she also said the date of reopening is ultimately based on the recommendation of the state department of education.
“School start dates will be based on guidance provided by and in accordance with MDE and CDC guidelines,” she said. “We will make every effort to ensure that our students are safe.”
McComb School District Literacy Instructional Support Specialist Dr. Kristin Brown said school officials have solidified their plans, but need to present them to the school board before they can be released to the public.
