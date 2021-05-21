TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school board members authorized the creation of a second prekindergarten class in the district.
The class, to be funded locally, will join the class that that was started this school year under a federal grant.
The first class “has been very successful this year,” Tylertown Primary School principal Robin Duncan told the board. “I feel very good about the experience this year.”
She said students in the preschool class had scored well on the kindergarten readiness assessment.
The new pre-K class will be housed at TPS and placed in a classroom near the existing class. Both classes are open to applicants from anywhere in the county, whether in the Tylertown, Salem or Dexter attendance zones.
The existing class was initially filled, but ended up having 17 students this year.
The board approved a maximum size of 20 students for the new class, which matches the size allowed for the existing class.
While the federally funded class is required to have 40% of its students with special needs — eight students at full capacity — the new class would not have such a restriction and would be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Duncan said the district had already received 20 applications for the first class, and she hoped that the news of another class would bring more applications.
One hindrance for parents is that they will need to bring their children to school themselves and pick them each afternoon.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bradley Brumfield said preschoolers can ride buses to school, but the buses must have seatbelts, the preschoolers have to be seated in the front of the bus, and each bus with preschoolers must have an extra attendant on board.
In order to house the class, TPS will have to eliminate a computer lab, but “all of the studentshave Chromebooks,” Duncan said.
She said the school could set up some activity centers in the hall between the pre-K clasrooms and divide them with curtains to give both classes more resources.
