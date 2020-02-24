Jurors were expected to begin deliberations Monday afternoon in the case against Willie Cory Godbolt, who stands accused of slaying eight people including a sheriff’s deputy in a house-to-house Memorial Day weekend 2017 rampage spurred on by a domestic dispute.
After nine days of testimony, both the state and the defense rested their cases and court officials were expected to forward evidence to the jury this afternoon.
On Monday morning in Pike County Circuit Court, prosecutors called the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner of Maine, Dr. Lisa Funte, who performed autopsies on many of the victims.
Funte detailed autopsy results, described gunshot wounds and other injuries and said Barabara Mitchell, Sheila Burage and Austin Edwards died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The state rested its case and the defense motioned that Judge David Strong dismiss all charges against Godbolt. Strong denied he motion.
Godbolt did not take the stand.
The defense’s witnesses included two officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks who responded to the scene of the home of Vincent and Barbara Mitchell on Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto, where the first four victims were killed.
Officer Sheila Smith said she arrived on-scene at 12:06 a.m. May 28. She said she didn’t see anybody exit the trailer, but her partner, officer Gregory Holloway, said he saw somebody exit the trailer but couldn’t tell who it was.
The court was expected to hear victim impact statements on Monday afternoon before the case goes to the jury.
On Sunday, witnesses testifying included McComb Police Chief Damian Gatlin, who said he was acquainted with many of the victims as well as Godbolt.
Gatlin, who was an investigator with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at the time of the shootings of eight victims on May 27-28, 2017, briefly became teary on the stand as he talked about knowing Deputy William Durr, who was killed at 2871 Lee Drive, Bogue Chitto; Jordan Blackwell and Austin Edwards, killed at 1658 Coopertown Road; and Ferrell and Sheila Burage, killed at 312 E. Lincoln Road.
He arrived at the Mitchell home about 1 a.m., he said, about an hour after the shootings of Durr, Barbara Mitchell, Brenda May and Toccara May occurred, at which time he said he and other responding law enforcement officers believed Godbolt was still in the house.
He was at Lee Drive more than three hours as part of the team securing the perimeter of the property, he said.
He later went to the East Lincoln Road home of the Burages and walked through briefly, but asked another investigator to work the scene, he said.
Godbolt was taken into custody near the Burages’ home and insisted “he wanted to speak with me,” Gatlin said.
“He said there were other people perishing, so it became imperative that we talk with him, so we could save those people, if possible. He rambled a while and then he told me there were no more victims, and I walked off.”
Gatlin identified himself in video clips previously introduced into evidence taken by then-Clarion Ledger reporter Therese Apel, and said he advised Godbolt of his Miranda rights to remain silent if he chose and to have an attorney present, which he said Godbolt said he understood.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Katherine Poor, Gatlin said he was disturbed by the events of the night and early morning of May 27-28, 2017, and that he didn’t want to hear what Godbolt had to say other than to possibly save other lives. He said he remembered little of what Godbolt said to him that morning, but remembered he said he went on his shooting spree because “I love my family.”
He said he had noticed blood on the ground near Godbolt, but was not sure of the cause.
On redirect by Assistant District Attorney Brendan Adams, Gatlin said Godbolt had lied to him when he said there were other victims.
Also testifying during the day were Lincoln County Deputy Chuck Francis, Franklin County Deputy Arturo de la Garza, Highway Patrolman Josh Leggett and Dr. Mark LeVaughn of the state medical examiner’s office.
Francis, a nine-year employee of Lincoln County with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, said he was off duty May 27 and 28, but was called in about 2 a.m. to go to Coopertown Road.
“We had a call that someone was going from house to house shooting people,” Francis said. “I set up outside to help keep the scene safe.”
He later went to East Lincoln Road, where he was told Godbolt was ready to surrender. He said he held Godbolt at gunpoint while Deputy Patrick Hardy had Godbolt lie prone on the ground and handcuffed him.
“He was no problem. He was compliant,” Francis said.
He said while he was on the scene with Godbolt, Godbolt said, “If that deputy had any family, tell them I’m sorry. He wasn’t any part of my plan.”
Cross-examined by Poor, Francis said Godbolt was not armed when he was taken into custody, and that he followed the instructions he was given.
He, too, said he noticed Godbolt was bleeding but did not know the exact cause. He said he asked Godbolt no questions and was not present when Godbolt was read his Miranda rights.
De la Garza said he was notified by dispatch in Franklin County to help monitor roads in Lincoln County while Lincoln officers were tending to crime scenes and searching for Godbolt.
He eventually went to East Lincoln Road, where he made a short recording before he realized Apel was also making recordings.
His recording was played for the court, as well as a replay of some of Apel’s recordings.
“I’m absolutely sorry and heartbroke about that deputy,” Godbolt said of Durr in one of the recordings. “I won’t let the police tell me when I can see my children.”
He also said he had damaged his eardrum “while shooting that gun.”
De la Garza said he just provided scene security at East Lincoln Road and had not asked Godbolt any questions.
Leggett said he heard the initial call for assistance with a domestic violence situation just before he took his lunch break on the late shift May 27, when he turned his radio off.
When he turned his radio back on after his break, it scanned across the Lincoln county frequency, and he heard Sheriff Steve Rushing asking if the county SWAT team had been notified and requesting that dispatchers notify the highway Patrol their assistance would be needed.
He said he told his MHP superiors to expect the request for help.
He said he didn’t know all the particulars of the call, but from the radio traffic and having heard the earlier call for assistance, “I put two and two together.”
He said he lives in the Bogue Chitto area and knew Godbolt slightly, and knew of the Mitchells and the Mays.
He headed home after he was finished at Lee Drive, but then headed to East Lincoln Road when he heard radio traffic about that site.
He said he heard Godbolt “rambling” and complaining about his legs hurting while he was held on the ground, and said Godbolt tried to talk to him several times before the videos were made.
“He said, ‘If (Durr) had minded his own business, if he’d stayed out of my business, this wouldn’t have happened,’” Leggett quoted Godbolt.
He said Godbolt called his name several times , but “I never looked at him.”
Questioned by defense attorney Alison Steiner, Leggett said he told his shift supervisor, Master Sgt. Rod Crawford, that Lincoln County would be requesting assistance, and that Crawford later showed up at Lee Drive. He said he never heard an order on the radio for troopers to respond to that location.
He explained that having suspects cross their legs and then putting on them is standard procedure in felony arrests to prevent the suspects from escaping or being able to harm an arresting officer.
Assistant District Attorney Robert Byrd asked Legget what, if anything, about Godbolt’s detention had been unreasonable.
“None,” Leggett said.
LeVaughn testified that a number of the gunshot woulds to Toccara May’s body appeared to have been inflicted while she was lying prone on the floor of the Lee Drive home, including several which had exit wounds.
He said she also appeared to have “defensive” gunshot wounds where she seemed to have raised her arm in an attempt to shield herself.
Questioned by defense attorney M.A. Bass, LeVaughn said he could not say in which order May received the wounds to her body.
Asked if he would say the wounds could have been received while she was standing rather than prone, LeVaughn said, “I don’t agree, but it’s possible.”
Bass also asked if the bullets would have entered the floor if she had been lying on the floor.
“They maybe wouldn’t enter the floor, but they did exit her body,” LeVaughn said.
He said wounds to Ferrell Burage’s right leg were “perforating” wounds, front of the leg to the back, and he could not say what position Burage was in when he shot.
He said toxicology reports showed that both May and Burage had been drinking prior to their deaths, and May had THC, the intoxicating compound of marijuana, in her system, along with carboxy THC, a metabolite of THC.
On redirect by Byrd, LeVaughn said May’s wounds were consistent with her lying prone when she was shot, and pointed out bullets left in bloody places on the floor where May’s body would have lain.
On the toxicology report, he said neither the ethanol nor the THC would have contributed to May’s or Burage’s manner of death.
