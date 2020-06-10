Many events were canceled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus and executive orders laid out by Gov. Tate Reeves over the last few months, but with restrictions on crowds loosening, some have been rescheduled.
The ninth annual Smokin’on the Tracks barbecue contest and festival in Summit was rescheduled for June 19 and 20 after the coronavirus pandemic pushed the event back nearly two months.
Friday, June 19 will mark the arrival of barbecue contestants and will have live music with food vendors and a Budweiser beer tent.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ransakk will take the stage. The McComb native band focuses on classic rock, country and dance music.
McComb bluesman Castro “Mr. Sipp” Coleman will close the event from 8 to 10 p.m.
The festival resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with an antique car show.
Hippies in the End Zone, North Pike High School’s rock band ensemble, takes the stage at 10.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pike County blues band Everyday People, will play.
McComb blues band Jamey and the Soundbreakers will finish the day off from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
For more information on how the rules of the cook-off and how to apply, go to smokinonthetracks.com.
The PALS Animal Shelter’s fifth annual Racin’ for Rescues 5K, held in conjunction with Smokin’ on the Tracks, starts at 7:30 a.m. June 20. The shelter asks participants to register as soon as possible to ensure they get their race T-shirts before the event.
The race will not be timed, and all of the money raised for registration will go to the shelter for the animals they house.
In other event-related news, Iron Horse Music and Heritage Festival, which was scheduled for this weekend was canceled but will return next year, organizers with the McComb Creative Economy Partnership said.
