McComb officials are expecting to take on $1 million worth of work to the sewer system on Higgins Drive, according to city officials who announced the acceptance of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant that will pay for much of the work.
“Good things are happening in McComb, such as this grant,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Wednesday as he signed paperwork to receive the Corps’ Mississippi Environmental Infrastructure Program funds. “We are just happy to be able to step up and step in and be eligible for such a grant.”
The grant will cover 75% of the project and the city will come up with the other 25%.
The project will go toward fixing or replacing manholes, sewer mains, sewer services, adjacent water mains and stormwater drainage.
“The Vicksburg District looks forward to partnering with the City of McComb to sustain and protect its infrastructure,” Col. Robert Hilliard, commander of the Corps’ Vicksburg District, said in a press release. “We are eager to provide our assistance for this vital effort.”
The Section 592 program provides environmental assistance to projects related to infrastructure such as water and sewer lines.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes noted that it was a stroke of luck that got the city into the program: Another city that had been accepted dropped out, leading the Corps of Engineers to contact McComb as a replacement.
“I’m ecstatic about having an opportunity to do a project of this magnitude in the City of McComb,” Barnes said. “I am proud to get the chance to be a part of projects like this.”
With the paperwork signed, the city’s next step is to wait for board authorization to hire an engineering firm to design the project. Once the project is designed, the project can go out to bid.
