Students graduating between 2021 and 2025 in the McComb Public School District are gearing up to receive a $3,000 scholarship upon graduation with the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs — GEAR-UP, for short.
The program, which primarily serves seventh-grade students, is awarded through a U.S. Department of Education grant given to Mississippi State University and was set in place to incentivize students to raise grades, graduation rates, enrollment in postsecondary education and their knowledge of postsecondary education options, preparations and financing.
The grant is a one-time payment of $3,500 to each eligible students.
“The whole purpose is to get them ready for college,” McComb High School Principal Robert Lamkin said. “If they increase academic performance in preparation of post-secondary education, then they meet the requirements for the grant.”
Denman Junior High Principal James Brown said students are not aware of the program yet, but the district set up pep rallies for students to introduce them to it.
“When you’re in seventh-grade, you don’t see college. You don’t see that connection, but this is going to help them make that connection of, ‘The things I am doing right now will have an effect on whether or not I go to college,’ ” Brown said.
Lamkin said students who are eligible to receive the grant do not have to start at a university. He said they are still awarded the grant if they start at a community college in the state.
Brown said he wants parents to be aware that their children are closer to college than they may seem, and it is good to start preparing sooner rather than later.
“This will help them too as they grants will help them get their mind wrapped around, ‘Hey, in just six or seven years, my seventh-grader is going to be going to college,’ so this will help them find some of the opportunities and see some of the opportunities out there,” he said.
The program also sponsored teachers in the McComb School District to go to conferences and learn different ways to teach students math.
“Over the years we figured out if we grow our teachers and invest in them, they’re going to grow our students and invest in them,” Brown said. “This GEAR-UP grant is doing a great job helping us, and we feel very fortunate that we are one of the three districts they are working with.”
Lamkin said one of the biggest hurdles students face in college is algebra, so the program is working toward preparing students for college algebra earlier.
“I think it is a fantastic not just for our teachers but also for our kids,” Lamkin said. “Kids get that extra resource, that extra support and that extra financial support in lieu of what the district doesn’t provide. It is an extra push to give them what they need.”
Along with the grant, students in the seventh-grade will now take a practice ACT called ACT Aspire to better gauge their standing.
“We know the ACT and Algebra I they’re majoring in getting post-secondary education,” Brown said. “We’ve always given an eighth-grade practice ACT, but now we’ve actually got the ACT Aspire, and we feel really good about that.
“The grant is allowing us to do that without any extra charges, and they are sending to train our teachers on how to give the test.”
