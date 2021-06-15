Though county census numbers won’t be out until this fall, Pike County supervisors got a head start on the redistricting process Monday by meeting with a representative from a firm that handles it.
Redistricting takes places after every 10-year census. This year the 2020 numbers are late coming in because of the COVID-19 pandemic. County numbers were supposed to be available by March 31 but won’t be out until Sept. 30, said Parker Berry of Butler-Snow law firm in Ridgeland.
“You won’t know until then whether or not you have to redistrict,” Berry said, adding the county will “most likely” have to.
Ideally, each of the county’s five districts will have the same number of people, but if the difference exceeds 10%, supervisors must adjust district lines.
“We have had a shift in population in our area,” said District 2 Supervisor Sam Hall.
Early indications are that Pike County lost 1,200 people since 2010, when the population was just over 40,000.
The next countywide election is in 2023, with qualifying under way Jan. 1 of that year.
“Everything must be done well before then,” Berry said, suggesting it be completed by fall of 2022.
If Butler Snow is hired, Berry will meet with each supervisor, have a demographer draw up maps, present the best options and hold one or two public hearings.
The supervisors will choose a map and work with the circuit clerk in adjusting voting precincts and district lines, including supervisor and justice court judge.
Pike County no longer has to get Justice Department pre-clearance after the Supreme Court struck down that requirement in 2013. But counties are still governed by the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting strength, Berry said.
Berry said the whole process takes 60 to 90 days.
“We don’t want a rush job, though,” board president Robert Accardo said. “We want time to do this right.”
“My concern is I want everything to be done fair with no gerrymandering,” Hall said. “I just want everything to be done properly.”
Parker said his firm charges by the hour and can set a cap on fees. He estimated total cost between $25,000 and $40,000.
In other business, supervisors:
• Received a petition from Lena Garner seeking to have Lena’s Drive accepted as a public road. She said it used to be public before 2015. The road, in the Mount Canaan community, has three residences. Accardo said he will meet with her and road superintendent Wendell Alexander to look at the road.
• Authorized a fireworks display by Pyrotechnico at Southwest Mississippi Community College on the night of July 3. The event is sponsored by the Pike County Baptist Association,
• Noted the hiring of Wilmon Conerly in the road department and the resignation of Jason A. Newman from the sheriff’s department.
• Agreed to apply for the annual $97,147 juvenile drug court grant from the Department of Public Safety.
• Agreed to let the town of Magnolia use the multi-purpose complex for a swearing-in ceremony for newly elected mayor and aldermen July 1 at no charge.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with 12 other counties to hire MS Ortho 2021 to provide aerial photography and survey for reappraisal.
• Learned from Accardo that the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District will sponsor six paid nurse trainees for Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. The trainees must be junior year nursing students.
