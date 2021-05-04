A Pike County resident who has complained about lengthy delays at railroad crossings presented county supervisors with a copy of a state law that sets a five-minute limit for such delays.
In a previous meeting, Jack Martin of Fernwood complained that trains sometimes block traffic for over an hour at the Airport-Fernwood Road crossing. Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said then that supervisors have no authority over the railroad.
On Monday, Martin presented Dowdy with a message from the Federal Railroad Administration which that, while the FRA doesn’t regulate the amount of time a train may block a crossing, Mississippi state law does.
The law says a train can’t block a highway for more than five minutes without uncoupling its cars. The fine for violation is $50, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation is responsible for enforcing the law.
Other laws similarly restrict that time a train may block a crossing on any road.
Martin said the issue concerns not just Airport-Fernwood Road but the “whole county.”
“I’m not up here to browbeat anybody. I’ve got the utmost respect for Mr. Dowdy,” Martin said.
He also repeated concerns about a brief green light on Airport-Fernwood Road at Highway 51, which he says doesn’t give traffic time to cross. Martin said he fears a wreck will result.
Supervisors said in the past they would contact MDOT and said Monday they will do so again.
Judge delays retirement
Pike County Judge John Price said he will delay his planned retirement after learning county judges were approved for a $13,000 annual pay raise.
Price, whose term ends at the end of 2022, said he had planned to retire early but found out the Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court authorized raises for circuit, chancery and county court judges.
Circuit and chancery judge salaries went from $136,000 to $148,000. County judges can make up to $1,000 less, so their raises went from $135,000 to $147,000.
Price asked supervisors to approve his raise retroactive to January. The county’s share of his salary has been $103,000 and that won’t change, as the state will reimburse the extra amount, he said.
Supervisors approved the raise.
Price said he will stay on till December 2022 but will not seek re-election beyond that.
“I am not going to run next year,” he said.
Price, who is also youth court judge, said youth court cases have dropped — not because of a decrease in juvenile crime but rather the difficulty in incarcerating juveniles.
He said cases dropped from some 200 a month to around 50.
Price cited the case of a juvenile captured after a six-week search by police. Price tried to send him to a juvenile detention center in Natchez, but there was no room, so the boy was released.
C Spire rates questioned
In other business, supervisors:
• Voted 4-1 to allow CSpire Fiber to lay fiber optic cable from College Drive to Jaguar Trail to North Pike High School. Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky opposed, saying he wants CSpire to lower its rates to customers after it completes its fiber optic project.
Bowsky said his CSpire bill has gone from $60 to $125. Supervisors said they will invite a CSpire representative to a board meeting to discuss the matter.
• Presented Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer with a rod and reel for his retirement, which will be effective Friday. Board president Robert Accardo noted supervisors funded the gift individually, not as a board, since Lott is not a county employee. The gift was a red Abu Garcia with spincast reel.
• Agreed to advertise for bids for the Gateway Industrial Park water system project.
