GLOSTER — Aldermen reshuffled the fire department Tuesday, moving Chief Frank McCurley to assistant chief and naming Roy Jackson the new chief.
The change came at McCurley’s request, said Alderman Tommie Lee.
In other business, the board:
• Declared April as Fair Housing Month.
• Amended the budget by $1,995 to pay Barclay Security for police department cameras and monitor.
• Approved travel for the board to the four-day summer Mississippi Municipal League convention at Biloxi.
• Approved the emergency purchase of a sewer pump from Harvey Service Inc. for $11,873, the lower of two quotes.
• Hired Thaniqua Netterville as part-time police officer.
• Approved payment of $4,650 to Dungan Engineering for work on a Community Development Block Grant wastewater project.
• Rehired Joe Thompson as part-time street department worker and Patricia Brown as part-time clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.