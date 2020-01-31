Fire razes Pike home

A Moak Road home burned to the ground Wednesday night in a fire that also destroyed the homeowner’s SUV.
Sunny Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eric Hightower said the double-wide trailer owned by Patsy Coon at 1108 Moak Road, Summit, burned down before 10 p.m.
Firefighters received the call from dispatch at 9:33 p.m., but one of the Sunny Hill volunteers lived nearby and was on the scene within minutes, Hightower said. That firefighter notified the others that the fire was out of control.
About 15 other firefighters responded with four fire trucks and requested assistance from the Summit Volunteer Fire Department. Summit provided two water tankers and a number of firefighters who helped quell the flames.
An SUV parked next to the trailer also burned, Hightower said.
He tried to determine conclusively the make and model of the vehicle, but said he was unable to do so because the doors were burned shut, its VIN tag burned off and the tags on the vehicle damaged beyond recognition.
By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the paint color of the vehicle could not be recognized.
Hightower said the whole structure was ablaze when first responders arrived on scene.
The floor of the trailer was burned through, indicating the fire had already been ripping for a while.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire. The homeowner was apparently at her mother’s home just down the road when the fire broke out, Hightower said.
He said the incident is not under further investigation.
He said the cause of the fire is undetermined but not considered suspicious.An SUV parked next to the trailer also burned, Hightower said.
He tried to determine conclusively the make and model of the vehicle, but said he was unable to do so because the doors were burned shut, its VIN tag burned off and the tags on the vehicle damaged beyond recognition.
By time firefighters arrived on scene, the paint color of the vehicle could not be recognized.
Hightower said the whole structure was ablaze when first responders arrived on scene.
The floor of the trailer was burned through, indicating the fire had already been ripping for a while.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire. The homeowner was apparently at their mother’s home just down the road when the fire broke out, Hightower said.
He said the incident is not under further investigation.
He said the cause of the fire is undetermined but not considered suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.