McComb Selectman Devante Johnson read a heartfelt and personal email penned by fellow Selectman Shawn Williams during Tuesday’s city board work session, in which Williams called for unity and action to help improve McComb.
Johnson said Williams, who was in attendance, sent an email to the city board last Sunday, and read it in its entirety.
“I received an email from one of my colleagues, Selectman Williams, which I thought was a great gesture,” Johnson said. “The subject was concerns for the city.
“Good evening board, I am reaching out because of great concerns for my city. This email is not to point fingers or to play the blame game but to voice my deepest concerns for our city.”
Johnson continued reading. Williams wrote that he had been riding around the city looking at and seeing conditions he knows “could be better,” extending the thought to the rest of the board.
“There are many areas that concern me, and by no means am I stating that there is nothing being done, but after two years, I feel as a board we should be in a better place and have some positive accomplishments under our belt,” Johnson read “In spite of our differences, I would like to see us come together with our concerns and discuss some solutions for our city.”
Williams’ letter went on to say he was looking for feedback and positive change from the email.
“McComb is home for me, and I am concerned about my home, and I know you are as well,” Johnson read. “Just looking for thoughts and inputs. Thank you all for your role and position in building a better McComb.”
Johnson concluded the email and said he wanted to elaborate more on the thought Williams had about getting more accomplishments and enacting more change.
“We have done a lot of great things as far as moving the city in our two years, but there’s no manifestation of what we have done,” Johnson said. “Our citizens are murmuring. They are complaining. We are doing the best we can, but they are seeing nothing, and it is hard to just keep telling people, ‘Hey, we are working. We are doing stuff.’ “
Johnson said the city is a great asset, and the board has to do more with it. From there, he said that Mayor Quordiniah Lockley has supervisorial power over all of the projects the board approved, and Johnson feels Lockley should be more involved.
“I know you have kind of taken a background role and just letting people do their job and just kind of stayed out of the way working on our own projects, but as a board member, I see nothing, and I am asking you to get involved with your superintendent authority and make sure what we passed is getting accomplished,” Johnson said
Lockley said he is in the background of every project, citing the fact that Recreational Director Joyce Smith came to see her recently to talk about the projects the city is working on.
“Understand that every project that we’ve had — yes, there have been some bumps in the road trying to get them off the ground — however, they are moving. We may not see it. The citizens may not see it,” Lockley said. “Yes, things are being done. Yes, I do talk to our department heads about where we are and is there anything I can do help move it forward.”
Johnson said he just wants an extra “push” to get more things finished, and the mayor said he already is working with department heads to move things forward.
“I don’t know how much of these things I can push, but we are getting those things done,” Lockley said.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said that the board and city have completed many projects during the board’s tenure. Barnes named the Baertown bathrooms, Parklane Road expansion, the Railroad Boulevard greenspace, the northwest interceptor sewer project and a new building at the cemetery as examples.
“I may be a little out of place here, and please forgive me, but I see the board, you all have done a lot,” Barnes said. ‘I have only been here a little over a year. I didn’t start the six projects that were finished since I have been here, but you have done a lot. I used to be on the agenda all the time.”
Williams said he didn’t send the email to the board to start a conflict, but instead, he wanted to enact change and spark discussion.
“I guess I need to speak since Selectman Johnson put me on the spot,” Williams said. “When I sent that email out, it came from a deep and sincere place because of my observations in my ride through the city. ... I am speaking from what I see, and speaking from what the citizens and especially people in my ward are telling me.
“I look at McComb as I know McComb, and that is home to me. ... I know what McComb looks like. I have been here for a long time, and what I am seeing right now is not the McComb that I know.”
Williams said he is in a position that he can enact change, so that is what he wants to do because it isn’t just the city he represents, but it is also the city he lives in.
“I know this can be better, and I know the people of McComb deserve better,” Williams said. “And what I see is not pleasing to me.”
He said other city officials must feel the same way as him because they drive the same streets and see the same people.
“I ride through our neighborhoods, and it is not looking good in my neighborhood. I am just being honest,” Williams said. “We have taxpayers and citizens in their neighborhood that take pride just in their home. ... But then you go down the street and around the corner, and it doesn’t look the same. It doesn’t match.”
