Pike County supervisors will hold a public hearing 9 a.m. Tuesday on the upcoming annual budget and tax levy, which calls for a 1.84-mill tax hike, or an additional $18.40 a year in taxes on a $100,000 house.
The hearing will take place in the supervisors’ board room at the court annex in Magnolia.
The original proposed budget included 3 percent salary raises and increases in health insurance, employee retirement and workers compensation insurance. Supervisors later added extra funding for the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance, sheriff’s department, Pike County Economic Development District, plus small amounts for the tax collector’s and tax assessor’s offices.
The proposed budget, which totals nearly $43 million, includes a $200,000 deficit in the general fund to come out of the $3 million cash balance.
