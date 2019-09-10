One man was found dead and another person was found unresponsive and airlifted to an out-of-town hospital at a McComb convenience store early Monday morning.
A white man who police did not identify was found unresponsive at the Market Max on the south side of Presley Boulevard near Interstate 55 early Monday.
Bystanders apparently alerted police to the body, which was found near one of the gas pumps, at about 3:30 a.m.
An employee at another Market Max, at the intersection of Presley and South Magnolia Street, said that authorities found two bodies.
One was pronounced dead, the other rushed by helicopter to Jackson after an apparent overdose.
Police and other officials, including Pike County’s interim coroner and deputy coroner, have released little information about the incident.
Police confirmed that there was no sign of visible trauma or gunshot wounds.
Asked about the possibility of a drug overdose, McComb Police Chief Damain Gatlin said investigators need a toxicology report to determine that and the death remains under investigation.
The body was found before anybody had arrived to work, a store manager said.
“I wasn’t here when it happened so I know as much as you do,” she said.
