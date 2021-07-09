In discussing various matters in their first meeting as elected officials Tuesday, Summit’s new town councilmen suggested that they want to take a more active role in providing input into town business.
One of the issues on the work session agenda were recommendations to appoint Mary Eddie Miller to the planning commission to replace Mary Knox, who retired after serving on the panel for 16 years, and to reappoint Ben Gilbert Jr. as town prosecutor and board attorney, Jose Simo as town judge and Gus Sermos as public defender.
The appointments of court officials is custom at the beginning of a new four-year term.
Councilman Chris Daniels asked about the nomination process and Councilman Julius Nash asked about the possibility of advertising for the positions.
“You can if you want to,” Robinson said, adding that it isn’t a requirement.
“I think it would be good for the citizens,” Nash said.
Asked by Nash about the nomination process, Robinson said he makes the nominations and the council votes on them.
“First of all, the mayor makes appointments,” Robinson said. “My job is to make the appointments and your job is to vote it up or down.”
He noted that the planning commissioner job comes with no pay and the court positions come with low pay, and he seeks out candidates who will take on the roles because they see it as service to the community.
“These people pretty much just kind of volunteer to do this job,” Robinson said.
Nash asked if the council had any other options.
“I’m going to be honest with you I just don’t have any more,” Robinson said, noting that those already holding the court positions have done a good job for the town.
The council is expected to vote on the matter next week.
Water tower bid received
The meeting opened with an update from Ryan Holmes of Dungan Engineering about a Community Development Block Grant project to rehabilitate the Thomas Street water tower.
Holmes said the town received five bids on the project, with the lowest at $266,900 from Utility Service Co. of Georgia, which is well below the $315,000 estimate for the work.
Holmes said he’s never worked with the company before and asked for references from industry colleagues, one of whom texted back in the middle of the meeting saying the company will likely subcontract the work.
“I’m concerned about the quality of the lowest bidder. It might be a little lower but are we getting the quality?” Lewis asked.
“Like Mr. Lewis was saying, the lowest bid isn’t always the best,” Councilman Marcus Pittman said.
Holmes said routine inspections will be done to make sure the work complies with the parameters of the job.
“If they’re not doing something the way it’s supposed to be done we have the authority to shut down the work,” Holmes said.
He said the Mississippi Development Authority, which awards the grant, will have to approve the contract before work begins.
“At the end of the day it’s the lowest bidder and that’s really who we’ve got to go through,” Holmes said.
In another matter, Holmes said his firm will have a meeting with contractor Greenbriar Digging ahead of work that’s set to begin on Sid Nash Road to install new water lines, connections, meter and fire hydrants along Sid Nash Road.
Trees, iPads and phone privacy
Later in the meeting, when discussing whether to authorize the mayor to install street lights and trim trees where needed,
Daniels said the council should get a list of when and where trees are being cut and Nash asked about starting a list of qualified tree cutters.
Robinson said tree trimming are limited to dangerous limbs and trees on town property, or if limbs are from a tree on town property and pose a threat to private property. He said he only uses a couple of tree trimming companies and only those who have proper insurance.
Nash proposed the council be provided with tablet computers to keep up with town business and ton-issued cellphones in order to keep personal business separate from private business.
Gilbert said that might not be a bad idea since officials’ text messages could be subject to public records requests. he suggested council members communicate by town-issued email in the meantime. Deputy town clerk Delean Fortenberry said she set up town email addresses for the council.
