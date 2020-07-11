The Enterprise-Journal won 15 awards, including four first-place honors, for its coverage in 2019 as the Mississippi Press Association held a virtual awards ceremony on Friday.
Staff Writer Gabriel Perry’s coverage of a jailhouse baptism won a first-place feature writing award and a third-place award for portrait photography.
Staff Writer Ernest Herndon won a first-place award for business writing for his piece on a water crisis that affected a Franklin County diner.
Managing Editor Matt Williamson’s images of a Memorial Day ceremony won a first place award for pictorial series.
Williamson and Sports Editor Travis Connelley shared a first-place headline writing award.
Williamson also won three second-place awards — one for feature writing for a story about Vietnam veteran Van Trantham, a general news photo honor for images of former Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant”s visit and one for pictorial series for his images of last year’s Hero Dash race.
Editor Jack Ryan won a second-place award for editorials and a third-place award for commentary columns.
Connelley won a third-place award for sports news writing.
Herndon’s Leather Britches column on the Outdoors page about couples bonding while hunting alligators won a third-place sports column award.
Williamson’s photos of the May 2019 tornado won a third place-spot news photo award, and his image of a dancer doing a back flip in the middle of Summit Street won a third-place feature photo award.
The newspaper staff also won a third-place award for the Local Heroes special section.
