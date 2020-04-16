A McComb woman claimed Pike County sheriff officials harassed during the search for a murder suspect Monday.
Alexia Steptoe, a graduate student at Jackson State University, wrote a letter to county supervisors spelling out her complaint. County adminis-trator Tami Dangerfield read the letter aloud during a supervisors meeting Wednesday.
Steptoe wrote that she was in her vehicle at Buffalo Express restaurant, 1211 Delaware Ave., when “all of a sudden, three officers from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department encroached my car, beating on it and asking, ‘Where is he?’ ‘Where did he go?’ ‘Where is Austin?’ I told the men that I don’t know what you are talking about. I don’t know Austin.”
The officers, including Sheriff James Brumfield, were searching for Austin “Rell” Cole, 29, of McComb, suspected in the shooting death of Raheem Brown, 25, of McComb on Sunday.
Steptoe said the situation with officers escalated, and “I said this is stupid.”
An officer demanded her license and told her to move her car, which was in a fire lane, though Steptoe said Buffalo Express personnel had told her to park there to wait on her order.
Steptoe called her mother, who arrived at the scene and asked an officer what was going on.
“He said they had gotten a tip from a reliable source that Austin was seen in this car,” Steptoe said. “My mother said, ‘No sir, this car has been parked at my house until my daughter left to get us some food.’ ”
The situation worsened when Steptoe bumped on the patrol car to demonstrate to her mother how officers had approached.
More officers arrived and Steptoe got back in her car. When an officer told her to get out, “he slammed my leg between the door and the car” and threatened to take her to jail, Steptoe said.
Steptoe’s mother threatened to sue, and a friend took Steptoe home.
“I was afraid for my life,” Steptoe said. “I feel that my civil rights were violated.”
She also complained that officers weren’t wearing masks and might have exposed her and her mother to the coronavirus.
After hearing the letter read, Supervisor Robert Accardo suggested taking the matter up in executive session since litigation was threatened. The board voted 4-1 to do so, with Tazwell Bowsky opposing, saying a lawsuit was merely mentioned.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said the open meetings law allows executive sessions for “litigation and potential litigation.”
Supervisors met in closed session with Sheriff Brumfield and chief deputy Brad Bellipanni. They took no action.
After the meeting, Brumfield said his officers were acting on a tip from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Recovery Task Force, which assisted in the manhunt.
“The U.S. Marshal Task Force identified that vehicle in that place that the murder suspect was in,” Brumfield said. “We approached the vehicle, blocked the vehicle and asked if anyone was in there.”
When they saw no one but Steptoe was inside, they backed off, he said.
Brumfield said the officers would have behaved the same way with anybody in those circumstances.
McComb police had spotted Cole near Summit Street and Higgins Drive on Sunday, and Cole left his car and fled on foot. Officers continued their search Monday and Tuesday, and searched a McComb motel Tuesday morning without success.
Brown was shot once in the chest with a 9mm handgun at 1009 Carson Lane just east of McComb around 3 a.m. Sunday.
