The McComb Garden Club presented its 2020 Azalea Court Monday evening at the home of Dr. Steve and Melanie Bishop on the campus of Southwest Mississippi Community College. The coronation, usually held in late March was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Garden Club members wanted to make sure the local students selected to the court received recognition this year. Members of the court were posted throughout the SMCC campus as motorists passed by.

