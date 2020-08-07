LIBERTY — Aldermen scheduled a budget hearing at their next board meeting, 5 p.m. Sept. 1, with the likelihood of raising town taxes by 1 mill.
That would bring the levy back up to what it was before last year, 28 mills, when the board went up 2 mills in the general fund but removed 3 mills in debt service for a 1-mill overall decrease.
One tax mill adds $10 in taxes on a $100,000 house and brings in between $5,000 and $5,500 to the town, said Town Clerk Shawn Felder.
Among proposed budget increases are a 3% pay raise for salaried employees and 75 cents to $1 an hour for hourly employees, a new mower, upgrades at Ethel Vance Natural Area, gas line right-of-way maintenance, a sewer pump and new street signs.
The proposed budget calls for $594,861 in the general fund, $207,750 in natural gas fund and $210,510 in the water and sewer fund.
In other business Tuesday, aldermen:
• Left the coronavirus emergency declaration in place, meaning the arena, trails and campground are open at Vance park, but the conference room and ballfields remain closed, as do town hall and the library conference room.
• Hired part-time police officer John Hart.
• Accepted the 2018-2019 audit from Tommy Lindley of Haddox Reid Eubank Betts CPAs, Jackson, with no findings of noncompliance with state guidelines.
• Authorized the mayor to spend up to $5,000 for a new mower for the cemetery using perpetual care funds.
