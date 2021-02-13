A deep freeze, dangerous driving conditions and potential power outages will kick off the work week as polar weather and the threat of an ice storm plunges into the Deep South, with Amite and Wilkinson counties likely to see the biggest impacts, forecasters said Friday.
National Weather Service forecasters said there it’s looking more likely that the area being impacted by the weather, noting, however, “is too soon to say if this is a trend or a one-time flip.”
Any accumulation of ice and snow will likely begin on Monday, and the coldest temperatures will be Tuesday morning, with forecasts consistently predicting the mercury will drop into the teens.
Forecast models show a wintry mix of ice and rain beginning to fall shortly after daybreak Monday from Wilkinson County and in parts of western and northeastern Amite County. That weather is expected to move in to eastern Amite County and western Pike County by mid-morning. Southeastern Pike County and Walthall County could begin feeling the effects by Monday afternoon.
The wintry precipitation is expected to last through Monday afternoon and evening.
However, bitterly cold sub-freezing temperatures will likely keep what ice and rain that has fallen on the ground frozen over by Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to dip into the teens.
Forecasters said there is a 30% to 40% chance of a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation stretching from the southwest corner of Mississippi to northwestern Pike County and northwestward.
“This is the accumulation level at which travel becomes nearly impossible and power outages become more widespread,” a forecast advisory stated.
But most of Pike County can expect to see an accumulation of a tenth of an inch of ice. The southeastern corner of the county and places further to the east are the exception.
“This is the accumulation level at which dangerous travel becomes more widespread and power outages become more common,” forecasters said, noting slight differences in the impacts of levels of ice accumulations.
There is less of a chance of significant snowfall of up to an inch or more, forecasters said. A few tenths of an inch are possible, but that won’t have nearly the impact as the ice will, forecasters said.
Temperatures will be in the 20s along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and across southern Louisiana. The only place in the region that won’t be below freezing will be in Plaquemines Parish in far southeastern Louisiana.
Meanwhile, river flood warnings remained in effect for the Bogue Chitto River through this afternoon and for the Tangipahoa River in Osyka through later tonight.
At 8:45 a.m. Friday, the Bogue Chitto River was at 17.3 feet. The flood stage is 15 feet.
Hidden Springs Resort in Tylertown was especially vulnerable to the flooding, forecasters said.
“At 17.0 feet, travel in Hidden Springs Resort is possible but hazardous, as roads will be flooded,” the weather service said. “Evacuation of the park is recommended, when further rises are expected. Low-lying farm and pasture land near the river will remain flooded.”
At 9 a.m. Friday, the Tangipahoa was a half foot above flood stage at 15.6 feet. The river was expected to remain at 15.8 feet through Friday afternoon before receding below flood stage by this afternoon. Impacts included inundated pasture and woodlands near the river. The last time the river was this high was in August 2016, when heavy rains led to historic flooding that swamped Baton Rouge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.