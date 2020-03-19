Election officials have determined that the two candidates seeking to run in a special election for Summit’s town council haven’t met the qualifications, leaving town officials the choice of appointing someone to the position or asking a judge to reset the election process.
At a hearing Monday, election commissioners heard from Julius M. Nash and Gary Keith Thompson, who turned in qualifying papers for the election, which had been set for March 24.
The candidates needed 50 signatures from registered voters in Summit in order to qualify.
However, when they submitted their qualification papers, officials with the Pike County Circuit Clerk’s office found some discrepancies, including signatures that appeared to have been written by the same person as well as those who live just outside town limits.
Officials with the circuit clerk’s office found that while both candidates had collected more than 50 signatures, Nash only had 37 that were valid and Thompson had 41. Election commissioners upheld that finding.
“The ballot cannot be prepared unless and until candidates successfully qualify for the position,” election commissioners wrote in a letter to Summit Mayor Percy Robinson on Tuesday.
“In this case, submitting a petition with the names and signatures of 50 qualified Summit voters is mandatory and was not accomplished by either candidate.”
The town voted in February to hold a special election after former councilman Daryl Porter Jr. was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. He resigned his seat on the council on Feb. 14. The person who fills his seat would serve out the rest of his term, which ends June 30, 2021.
State law requires towns hold a special election within 30 to 45 days of the resignation.
If no candidate qualifies, then the town council must appoint someone to the position. However, the council said at its meeting last week that they would rather have voters fill the position instead of making that decision themselves.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said then that he would seek a judge’s ruling to allow the town to call for a new special election in the event elections officials determined neither candidate met the qualifications.
