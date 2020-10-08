LIBERTY — Aldermen made the reluctant decision Tuesday to cancel Halloween trick-or-treat in town due to the coronavirus.
Mayor Pat Talbert said the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce will not hold its usual trunk-or-treat. Liberty Baptist Church will hand out drive-through goodies from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
Board attorney Sara Hemphill said Centers for Disease Control guidelines discourage trick-or-treating and most other Halloween activities since they can spread the virus.
In other coronavirus restrictions, aldermen voted 3-1 to keep the library meeting room and Ethel Vance Natural Area conference room closed for another month. Town hall will remain closed but staffed. People can knock on the door for service or use a drop box outside.
“If either one of them (town hall employees) gets sick, the other one has to be quarantined and it shuts everything down,” Mayor Pat Talbert said.
Aldermen Charles Brister, Nora Morgan and Greg Walsh agreed. Bobby Hayes was absent.
Alderman Walt Gaston dissented, noting town hall closed in March.
“I think it’s time” to reopen, Gaston said. “If it’s not the COVID virus, it might be the flu or something else, so we need to have a contingency plan,”
Hemphill said that’s not so easy.
“The problem is the training and the being bonded,” she said.
Town Clerk Shawn Felder said she and her assistant, Sandra Wall, are still on duty.
“We open the door to see what they need,” she said, noting municipal court is also held.
“The flu is one thing. The COVID virus has been another thing altogether,” Felder said.
In other business, aldermen:
• Learned from Mayor Talbert that police will issue warnings to people who park on the wrong side of the street. “I know it’s convenient, but there’s been a couple people almost get hit by people cutting over,” Talbert said.
• Declined uninsured motorist coverage in upcoming insurance renewal.
• Agreed to let Summit Express Pharmacy Clinic provide flu and other shots for town employees.
• Heard a complaint about the abandoned old Liberty Cleaners building after an adjacent business owner encountered a snake. Talbert said he will look into finding a remedy.
• Authorized Talbert to buy a refrigerator from Lowe’s for the library.
• Agreed to advertise for a municipal depository.
• Authorized Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC to handle the 2019-2020 financial reports for up to $14,400.
