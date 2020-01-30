Newly elected Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield has been on the job for less than a month but is already finding himself hard at work and said Wednesday that community engagement and transparency are his top priorities.
“It’s a pleasure to get out into the community,” Brumfield told members of the McComb Rotary Club. “I am right where the Lord wants me to be. It’s a calling. It’s a ministry to me.”
He said his first few weeks in office have proven both challenging and rewarding. He credited the willingness of the community to reach out to his department, calling that a great benefit to public safety.
“I’ve got a great staff,” he said. “I encourage you to come down and share with us what’s going on.”
Brumfield said his department has placed considerable emphasis on inter-agency cooperation.
“We’re hoping and we think we’re going to make a difference in Pike County over these four years,” he said.
Among the various challenges he’s faced at the outset of his term have been the problem of littering — an issue brought up by people at the Rotary Club meeting — and the need of his department for updated equipment for officers.
“We’re going to stay on top of littering in this county,” he said. “And we are going to enforce the law in Pike County.”
Brumfield said one of his deputies acts as de facto litter patrol, identifying problem areas and searching through garbage in hopes of identifying litterbugs.
The sheriff said if someone is caught littering, they can be subject to a fine and community service.
Another member of the audience asked whether gang activity is a problem in Pike County.
“There is some gang activity in Pike County, more than you’d like to know, more than I knew,” Brumfield said. “It’s a problem, not just in Pike County but all over the state.”
While his first weeks in office have been busy, Brumfield said the transition between his administration and that of former sheriff Kenny Cotton was made easier because he ended up retaining most of the former employees of the sheriff’s department.
Brumfield said the department kept 70% of the officers formerly employed in the corrections, patrol and transport departments. He’s hired eight new deputies, but he said there are still needs of the department to be met.
“There is gear that’s needed and other things that they need every day to do their job,” he said.
Brumfield said each day there are four shifts with four patrol deputies, a sergeant and a lieutenant patrolling the county. He said much-needed improvements to equipment would help keep both his deputies and the public safe, and signaled his support for the purchase of body cameras.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni, who accompanied Brumfield to the meeting, said some deputies are already wearing body cameras and some patrol vehicles are fitted with cameras as well. He said he’d like to see all deputies and vehicles equipped with the technology to promote safety and transparency, but those upgrades tend to be expensive.
Brumfield said tackling those issues is important for keeping Pike County moving in the right direction.
“Without good public safety, you’re not going to have economic development,” Brumfield said.
The sheriff described his approach to law enforcement, indicating he intends to apply pressure on criminals in the area by making arrests and solving cases in hopes of pushing those with criminal intent out of the county.
Brumfield also noted that the corrections aspect of the job requires considerable attention. He said he’s working with community groups and jail administrator Glenn Green to reinstate a jailhouse library and rebuild the jail ministry program.
Brumfield said the Mississippi Department of Corrections has come to him over the past few weeks with requests to house state inmates, transferred out of other facilities because of the recent spate of riots and deaths. He said he denied the requests because of the expense the county would incur, as the state apparently wouldn’t fully reimburse the county for the cost.
He said added that the jail is three-fourths full.
When audience members questioned him on the topic of juvenile detention, Brumfield said he supports the establishment of a juvenile detention center within the county, but he understands the limitations that exist because of the expense.
He said it’s expensive to send juvenile delinquents to facilities in Adams County or Hattiesburg, costing around $130 per night, but for now it is the only option.
Brumfield said the juvenile problem hasn’t necessarily been overwhelming, but that it will need to be addressed. He said the sheriff’s department has arrested one juvenile to be taken to Adams County since he took office, and the correctional facility in Natchez would not admit the youth, who was apparently under the influence of some sort of intoxicant. The sheriff’s department had to release the child to his parent or guardian.
“I think we need a juvenile facility in our county,” Brumfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.