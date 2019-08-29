Dirkland Smith acted as city administrator during a McComb city board meeting for the first time Tuesday, and he closed the meeting out by initiating a discussion of his duties and the city’s chain of command — a discussion by turns testy and tense.
Smith asked board members for clarification of their view of “day-to-day operations” and his duties and responsibilities under the city’s charter.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked board attorney Angela Cockerham for her interpretation of the administrator’s duties based on the charter, but Cockerham demurred, saying board members should express how they envision their working relationship with Smith and employees down the ranks.
“It would be good to get clarification from the board,” Cockerham said.
Smith reiterated his request, saying he wanted clear direction from the board about protocol and the board’s own role concerning regular operations.
Cockerham and outgoing administrator Kelvin Butler retrieved a copy of the charter and ordinances.
Cockerham read aloud most of the laws relating to the CA’s duties. Smith then requested more information on the process the board wants to follow regarding flow of information about employees or between the board and employees.
Selectman Donovan Hill said when he had questions about city work or maybe the employees doing it, he tries to talk to city hall staff first, or maybe the department head.
“If it’s about employee discipline, I stay out of it,” Hill said.
Selectman Ted Tullos said he would not look to interfere with employees.
“I don’t want to deal with line and staff,” Tullos said to Smith. “That’s what we hire and pay you for.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock noted Tullos is a supporter of the city’s animal shelter and visits often.
“Do you ever talk to the employees there?”
Brock asked.
“That’s not how I define line and staff,” Tullos said.
Selectman Shawn Williams staked out a compromise position.
“I try to stick with the chain of command and talk to the CA,” Williams said. “I think it’s good to have the flexibility to talk to the department head if we need to.”
Some board members questioned whether Smith was looking to enforce the rules already in place to keep board members from issuing commands to employees, or whether he wanted to stop communication between board members and employees altogether.
“I think we should be able to communicate with employees, but I don’t want to instruct anybody,” Brock said.
“If I see an employee doing something dangerous and they don’t have safety glasses on, am I supposed to call the CA to have you call the department head to go tell the employee to put safety glasses on?” Johnson asked.
“That’s life and limb. Safety is different from day-to-day operations,” Smith said.
“If I’m trying to pay my water bill and there’s a long line, and I ask an employee how we can improve that situation, is that day-to-day operations?” Johnson asked.
Cockerham broke into the conversation to suggest the board continue the discussion at Tuesday’s work session.
Tullos said Wednesday morning he believes the matter will be worked out then.
“I hope we’ll be able to clear things up and get them straight then,” he said.
As for what might have prompted Smith to raise the issue, Tullos said, “Maybe he’s been reading the newspaper the past six months.”
Among issues covered during the ongoing board term was an executive session the board had involving police Lt. Shannon Sullivan’s resignation after he was called into a meeting that included Butler, city personnel director Donjurea Davis, Police Chief Damian Gatlin, Johnson and Brock.
Sullivan subsequently wrote a letter to the board about the incident and his reason for retiring. That letter, claiming he was taken to task for the content of a private conversation at a local restaurant while he was off duty, was released to the Enterprise-Journal, and a recording of Sullivan’s meeting with those listed above was played during a board session.
“A lot of facts were left out about that meeting,” Johnson told the Enterprise-Journal Wednesday morning. “Me and Mr. Brock were not there instructing or reprimanding an employee. We were there to hear an explanation about a situation were told about.
“Our scope stops at department heads and the CA, the people we hire ... (but) I don’t want it to be where we don’t talk to employees. I have a great relationship with all of our employees. If our line of communication closed, I think it would cause havoc.
“The CA position was created to keep city leaders and politics out of the day-to-day operations of the city. This is a great conversation and I look for things to continue like they
have done.”
Brock said Wednesday that board members and the administrator would find and define their lanes.
“I think everything is in order,” Brock said. “The CA is going to do his job without interfering with ours. We have a job as much as he does, and we’ll make sure he does his job according to the law, which is the city charter and ordinances.”
